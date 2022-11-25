Long known as the ingredient that gives curry its golden hue, turmeric is now capturing attention for its medicinal qualities.
Turmeric: 6 unique ways to use this ingredient
Turmeric is synonymous in almost every household. It’s an integral part of our cuisine and home remedies.
Recommended articles
That’s because it contains curcumin, a substance with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It’s been touted as a remedy for everything from everyday digestive ills like heartburn and indigestion to serious conditions like arthritis and cancer.
Here are some unconventional ways turmeric is used.
- Add it to tea
Adding a pinch of turmeric cannot just prevent infections; due to the antioxidants present, it can also keep cancer at bay.
- As a natural plaster
For small sprains, there’s hardly any need to rush to the doctor. A mixture of turmeric and calcium carbonate can help set the muscle quickly.
- Cleanse liver
The impact of turmeric on improving liver function has been well established. Having a glass of turmeric water with a pinch of black pepper in the morning can help cleanse the liver.
- To whiten teeth
Sounds totally unbelievable, right? But turmeric along with some baking soda and salt can help in the whitening of teeth when applied regularly.
- Soaking vegetables
Being rich in antibacterial properties, soaking veggies in warm water to which some vinegar and turmeric have been added can get rid of germs.
- Pain reliever
Turmeric is also used as a powerful pain reliever if used consistently. The spice is reputed to relieve arthritis pain as well. Studies seem to support turmeric for pain relief, with many noting that the natural effects of turmeric worked just as well as traditional medicinal painkillers such as ibuprofen, particularly in people with arthritis in their knees.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh