​Turmeric: 6 unique ways to use this ingredient

That’s because it contains curcumin, a substance with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It’s been touted as a remedy for everything from everyday digestive ills like heartburn and indigestion to serious conditions like arthritis and cancer.

Here are some unconventional ways turmeric is used.

Add it to tea

Adding a pinch of turmeric cannot just prevent infections; due to the antioxidants present, it can also keep cancer at bay.

As a natural plaster

For small sprains, there’s hardly any need to rush to the doctor. A mixture of turmeric and calcium carbonate can help set the muscle quickly.

​Cleanse liver

The impact of turmeric on improving liver function has been well established. Having a glass of turmeric water with a pinch of black pepper in the morning can help cleanse the liver.

To whiten teeth

Sounds totally unbelievable, right? But turmeric along with some baking soda and salt can help in the whitening of teeth when applied regularly.

Soaking vegetables

Being rich in antibacterial properties, soaking veggies in warm water to which some vinegar and turmeric have been added can get rid of germs.

Pain reliever