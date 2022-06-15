Unmarried people likely to die from heart failure, new study says

Compared to married heart disease patients, being unmarried was associated with a higher risk of dying, said the study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

“I was somewhat surprised by the magnitude of the influence being married has (on heart patients),” said lead researcher Arshed Quyyumi, Professor of Medicine at Emory University in Atlanta, US.

“Social support provided by marriage, and perhaps many other benefits of companionship, are important for people with heart disease,” Quyyumi said.

The study of 6,051 patients (average age 63) undergoing cardiac catheterisation for coronary artery disease showed poor outcomes specifically among those who were divorced, separated, widowed or never married. The researchers followed the patients for nearly four years.

The findings showed that compared to married patients, being unmarried was associated with a 24 percent higher risk of death from any cause and a 45 percent higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease.