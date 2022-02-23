Using condoms or birth control: What’s better for your sex life?

In such a scenario, making the right choice should not just factor in the safety aspect, but also the impact on sex drive.

When it comes to contraception, you will notice that condoms and birth control are 2 of the most talked-about methods. Both have their own merits and demerits but at the same time, we must be aware of how they can affect our sex life in the long run.

Do condoms affect sex drive?

Condoms have a wide adoption rate. However, there are certain myths associated with it. For example, some couples believe the myth that condom use decreases a man’s libido, leads to impotence or reduces or disrupts sexual pleasure. The fact of the matter is that there is no evidence to suggest that condom use causes impotence or affects libido.

Can birth control affect sex drive?

While hormonal birth control is effective at preventing pregnancy, it can also lead to certain side effects.

One of the side effects is decreased libido due to hormonal shifts.

So, ladies, ensure that you are making the right choice when it comes to contraception

Are condoms better than birth control?

If you look at long-term usage, condoms are indeed a better option than birth control.

Birth control affects hormonal balance, causing unwanted side effects that may negatively affect your body functions.