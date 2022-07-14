Vagina odour? The best essential oils that can make your vagina smell good

This is because every woman has her own unique microbiome, a community of tiny organisms that live together inside our vaginas—the most common of which is good bacteria called lactobacilli. when you are healthy, those organisms live in perfect harmony.

But if something disrupts the balance, there can be trouble in paradise.

If you notice a strong smell coming from your vagina, often described as fishy, it may mean that something else is up.

Bacterial and fungal infections can both lead to a noticeable scent. They can also be accompanied by a discharge that is thicker and more colourful than usual.

Some common infections include bacterial vaginosis (BV) and STIs like gonorrhoea and trichomoniasis.

Practising good hygiene down there is essential to making sure that you don’t have a bad pubic odour. Vaginal odour treatment depends on what’s causing the smell. Here are some essential oils to use:

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has been proven to be one of the most effective oils in the country. Being proven as a great moisturizer, it has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that help fight urinary tract infections, yeast infections, and certain drug-resistant infections.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is one of the essential oil for many ailments due to its amazing antimicrobial and antifungal properties. Research shows that tea tree oil is an effective treatment for yeast infections in the pubic region from Candidiasis that can be safely used to prevent them.

Lavender oil