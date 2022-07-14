Perfectly healthy vaginas still have a slight odour to them. It’s normal and nothing to feel self-conscious about.
Vagina odour? The best essential oils that can make your vagina smell good
Every vagina has a distinctive scent.
This is because every woman has her own unique microbiome, a community of tiny organisms that live together inside our vaginas—the most common of which is good bacteria called lactobacilli. when you are healthy, those organisms live in perfect harmony.
But if something disrupts the balance, there can be trouble in paradise.
If you notice a strong smell coming from your vagina, often described as fishy, it may mean that something else is up.
Bacterial and fungal infections can both lead to a noticeable scent. They can also be accompanied by a discharge that is thicker and more colourful than usual.
Some common infections include bacterial vaginosis (BV) and STIs like gonorrhoea and trichomoniasis.
Practising good hygiene down there is essential to making sure that you don’t have a bad pubic odour. Vaginal odour treatment depends on what’s causing the smell. Here are some essential oils to use:
- Coconut oil
Coconut oil has been proven to be one of the most effective oils in the country. Being proven as a great moisturizer, it has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that help fight urinary tract infections, yeast infections, and certain drug-resistant infections.
- Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil is one of the essential oil for many ailments due to its amazing antimicrobial and antifungal properties. Research shows that tea tree oil is an effective treatment for yeast infections in the pubic region from Candidiasis that can be safely used to prevent them.
- Lavender oil
One of the popular oils used for feminine odour is lavender oil. Aside from using it to treat feminine odours, it is also used as a deodorizer. Lavender oil can also help treat bacterial vaginosis due to the natural antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties it has.
