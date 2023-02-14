Valentine's Day: How to practice safe sex on this day of love

People do not mind going ahead and taking one-time risks and engaging in unprotected sex with a person whose sexual history is not known to them. They tend to forget that there are high chances of getting sexual infections and/or pregnancy with this casual attitude.

Valentine's Day is here and as excited as couples are to try fun new things to amp up their intimacy game, it is also important to follow some precautions to ensure you and your partner don't end up in any kind of a mess.

So, this Valentine’s day, this is your guide to having protected sex with your partner or anyone you meet:

Be honest with each other

One of the most important aspects of safe sex is honesty. You need to be honest with your partner and vice versa. Talk to your partner about having both of you checked out for STDs. If your partner shows disinterest or refuses to take the test, that is a red flag. You must think for yourself about what to do when it comes to STDs. The importance of testing your body is an indispensable part of the whole activity of sex. Once you come up negative in the results of these tests, you can rest assured that you are not a carrier of any infections. Hence, your partner can also be at peace.

Use protection

Use protective measures and follow proper hygiene to avoid stressful days ahead.

Clean your genitals before AND after intercourse, pass urine afterwards to reduce the risk of urinary tract infections, and use adequate lubrication.

Condom is one of the safest, most effective methods with 99 percent protection against STDs.

Do not ingest anything via illegal sources

No matter how enticing and enhancing some substances (available off the counter or via other sources) may seem, do not consume anything based on other peoples' recommendations.

Mood or sexual enhancers, party pills, or any other substances can have a severe impact on your health so be mindful of that.

Have fun