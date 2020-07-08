After a year of their marriage, Victoria and Eugene have welcomed their first daughter.

Victoria took to social media to share beautiful baby bump photos to announce her good news.

Victoria Lebene

Few days after her delivery, Victoria has stepped out in gorgeous photos.

On her Instagram page, the actress captioned, "My life transpires as a result of God’s divine interventions. There is nothing I have achieved or done without seeking him first."

The mother is definitely looking gorgeous in her new role.

Pulse.com.gh congratulates the celebrity couple for their newborn baby.