Watery semen/sperm: Here's why your semen is not thick and what to do

Watery semen can be due to temporary conditions in a healthy and fertile man but if the semen is watery every time, that leads to infertility.

What actually causes watery sperm or watery semen condition?

Frequent ejaculation

A totally normal condition in teens and adults who are sexually very active. Production of sperms take some time (usually 3 days) by the body. If you are ejaculating (either by masturbation or by having sex) more frequently, then it is common to see watery semen. If you continue to see watery semen even after giving a break for ejaculation then you should see a sex specialist.

Mineral deficiency

Zinc, especially, plays an important role in sperm production in a man’s body. While your normal food (nutritional diet) intake should be sufficient to provide your body with the necessary amount of zinc, sometimes, the body falls short of this important metal. Zinc supplements prescribed by your sexologist should fix your problem.

Low semen count

One of the most common causes of watery semen is low sperm count. This is also known as oligospermia. If you have low sperm count, it means your semen contains fewer sperm (where there are less than 15 million sperms per ml of semen) than normal.

Pre-ejaculation

If you have semen that appears watery, it’s important to note if some colour is present or if it’s clear. Very clear semen may actually be pre-ejaculation fluid that’s released during foreplay. It typically contains few sperm.

Treatment options

Watery semen caused by a low sperm count doesn't automatically mean you can’t conceive. It may take additional attempts, or you may have something like an infection that has temporarily caused the low sperm count. But you can try the below remedies:

Lifestyle changes

In some cases, a change in lifestyle may help boost your sperm count and improve the quality of your semen. Positive changes include:

Quit smoking cigarettes. Lose weight if you’re overweight. Reduce your alcohol consumption. Exercise regularly.

Talk to a doctor