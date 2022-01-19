Watery sperm? Here are three things that cause this menace

However, the purpose of a sperm cell is to be discharged during intercourse and to eventually meet with an ovum (egg cell), which is produced by a biologically female body. penetrate and fertilize the egg to create a new offering.

Naturally, semen is a thick, whitish liquid. However, several conditions can change the colour and viscosity of semen.

Watery semen can be a sign of low reproductive cells count, indicating possible fertility problems.

Discharging thin, clear semen may also be a temporary condition with no serious health concerns.

Here are three things that can cause watery sperm in men.

Too much intercourse

Frequent intercourse may also lead to the production of watery semen. If you masturbate several times a day, the quality of semen after the first discharge is likely to become thin and watery. Your body may require at least a few hours to produce a normal, healthy amount of semen.

Too much alcohol intake

Alcohol does not only affect the quality of your reproductive cells but can generally harm the kidney, heart, brain, and other essential organs in your body system.

Alcohol can affect fertility by altering reproductive cell count, size, shape, and motility. The study has shown that drinking too much alcohol affects fertility by lowering testosterone levels, follicle-stimulating hormone, luteinizing hormone, and raising estrogen levels, which reduce the production of your male cells.

Sugar