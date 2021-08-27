RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

What are some good face care methods?

Here are some good face care methods.

  • Cleanser
Wash your face gently with a mild product designed for your face. If you have dry skin, you’ll want to choose a cleanser that doesn’t have alcohol, and if you have oily skin, look for an oil-free cleanser. Afterward, rinse with water. Check out NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Cleanser and NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water

  • Toner

Toner is used after washing your face, and it helps to get rid of excess oil and dirt, giving you a smooth and radiant skin. We have one of the best toners in NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water

  • Moisturizer

Moisturizers should be used every time you wash your face, even if you have oily skin. If you have this type of skin, choose an oil-free or gel product. our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Eevn Tone Light Moisturiser SPF15 is the perfect product for you

  • Sunscreen

Even if your moisturizer has a sunscreen, it can still help to use a separate sunscreen every day, even if it’s cloudy. Choose one that provides broad-spectrum protection and has an SPF of 15 or 30

  • Exfoliator

Exfoliators are optional and can be used after a cleanser but before a moisturizer. They should only be used a maximum of once or twice a week. You can use our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Cleanser and of course to go with it our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Cleansing Foam

  • Serum

A serum can help address specific issues, such as redness. We have products like NIVEA Even & Radiant Body Lotion and Aloe & Hydration Body Lotion infused with serum for your skin

Poor quality face care products contain unsuitable ingredients which are more likely to cause the following negative effects:

  • Ineffective results
  • Infections
  • Allergic reactions such as rashes and redness
  • Worsening problems by clogging pores, causing breakouts, etc.

