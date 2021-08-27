What are some good face care methods?

Wash your face gently with a mild product designed for your face. If you have dry skin, you’ll want to choose a cleanser that doesn’t have alcohol, and if you have oily skin, look for an oil-free cleanser. Afterward, rinse with water. Check out NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Cleanser and NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water

Toner

Toner is used after washing your face, and it helps to get rid of excess oil and dirt, giving you a smooth and radiant skin. We have one of the best toners in NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Water

Moisturizer

Moisturizers should be used every time you wash your face, even if you have oily skin. If you have this type of skin, choose an oil-free or gel product. our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Eevn Tone Light Moisturiser SPF15 is the perfect product for you

Sunscreen

Even if your moisturizer has a sunscreen, it can still help to use a separate sunscreen every day, even if it’s cloudy. Choose one that provides broad-spectrum protection and has an SPF of 15 or 30

Exfoliator

Exfoliators are optional and can be used after a cleanser but before a moisturizer. They should only be used a maximum of once or twice a week. You can use our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant 3-in-1 Cleanser and of course to go with it our NIVEA Perfect & Radiant Cleansing Foam

Serum

A serum can help address specific issues, such as redness. We have products like NIVEA Even & Radiant Body Lotion and Aloe & Hydration Body Lotion infused with serum for your skin

Why should you avoid poor quality face care products?

Poor quality face care products contain unsuitable ingredients which are more likely to cause the following negative effects: