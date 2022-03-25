Whiteheads on the penis? Here're its causes and treatments

Men who aren’t sexually active or who always wear a condom during sex, whiteheads on the penis are often harmless pimples or other common skin disorders.

Sexually active men — especially those who don’t wear condoms or who have multiple sex partners — may be indicative of a sexually transmitted disease.

Having whiteheads on your penis may concern you, but it isn’t typically dangerous. Many causes aren’t contagious or sexually transmitted. However, some can be passed to a sexual partner.

Causes of whiteheads on the penis and treatments

Bumps and pimples on the penis are pretty common, and there are many possible causes:

Acne

Acne occurs when penile pores clog with oil, sweat, and debris — just like acne on other parts of your body, such as your face. The end result is whiteheads or pimples that take on a whitish appearance due to trapped oil.

Treatment: To help the healing process at home, you can use a warm compress to dilate the pores. Be sure to keep the area clean and dry. Don’t try to pop the pimples — this can lead to infection and scarring.

Pearly penile papules

Pearly penile papules appear as whitish or yellowish domes in rows around the glans (or head) of the penis. They resemble skin tags. Pearly penile papules aren’t contagious or sexually transmitted.

Treatment: Although this condition isn't a cause for concern, a doctor's advice can help.

Lichen planus

This skin disorder can appear anywhere on your body. When it occurs on the penis, it looks like reddish or purplish flat-topped bumps that can have fine white streaks running through them. The bumps can be painless or itchy and sore.

Although the exact cause of lichen planus is unknown, experts suspect a variety of reasons why it develops, including:

an immune disorder an allergic reaction to certain compounds and medications

This condition isn’t contagious or sexually transmitted.

Treatment: At home, cool compresses, colloidal oatmeal baths (a bath product made with finely ground oatmeal), and hydrocortisone creams can reduce inflammation and discomfort. Here’s how to make and use a cool compress.

Syphilis

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that can initially appear as one or several whitish ulcers on the penis and genitalia.

This condition is caused by a bacterium called Treponema pallidum. It’s most often transmitted via sexual intercourse.

Treatment: There are no home cures for syphilis. However, it can be cured in its early stages with appropriate penicillin treatment.