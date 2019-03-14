According to nypost, a woman suffered a stroke from an orgasm which caused her brain to bleed during anal sex.

A 44-year-old woman sent her lover into a panic after she lost consciousness for about 3 minutes during anal sex. Upon reaching the hospital, she was diagnosed to have suffered from burst aneurysm which caused a stroke.

Ct scan also revealed a “trace of acute subarachnoid blood” — a type of stroke that causes bleeding in the space around the brain.

Rigorous activity can cause aneurysms to burst. Known risk causes for rupture include activities that involve sudden increases in blood pressure and sexual activity is described as a precipitant.

During sexual activity, blood pressure, as well as heart rate, rises during orgasm.