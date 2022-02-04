World Cancer Day: 5 best foods that prevent cancer

The development of cancer, in particular, is heavily influenced by your diet.

Many foods contain beneficial compounds that could help decrease the growth of cancer.

There are also several studies showing that a higher intake of certain foods could be associated with a lower risk of the disease.

As the world marks its cancer day today, February 4, 2022, let's look at the food that could lower your risk of having cancer:

Garlic

Research shows that garlic is a cancer-fighting food. Several large studies have found that those who eat more garlic are less likely to develop various kinds of cancer, especially in digestive organs such as the oesophagus, stomach, and colon. Ingredients in the pungent bulbs may keep cancer-causing substances in your body from working, or they may keep cancer cells from multiplying. Experts don’t know how much you need to eat to prevent cancer, but a clove a day may be helpful.

Tomatoes

Some research has found that tomatoes may help protect men from prostate cancer. The juicy red fruit can help guard the DNA in your cells from damage that can lead to cancer. Tomatoes contain a particularly high concentration of an effective antioxidant called lycopene. Your body may absorb lycopene better from processed tomato foods such as sauce, which means that whole-wheat pasta with marinara sauce could be a delicious way to get your dose of cancer-fighting foods.

Whole grains

Whole grains contain many components that might lower your risk of cancer, including fibre and antioxidants. A large study including nearly half a million people found that eating more whole grains may lower the risk of colorectal cancer, making them a top item in the category of foods to fight cancer. Oatmeal, barley, brown rice, whole-wheat bread and pasta are all examples of whole grains.

Grapes

The skin of red grapes is a particularly rich source of an antioxidant called resveratrol. Grape juice and red wine also contain this antioxidant. According to the National Cancer Institute, resveratrol may be useful in keeping cancer from beginning or spreading. Lab studies have found that it limits the growth of many kinds of cancer cells.

Leafy green vegetables