World Stammering Day: Basic facts about stammering

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

news

Stammering is typically recognized by a tense struggle to get words out. This makes it different from the normal non-fluency we all experience which includes hesitations and repetitions.

Commonly it involves repeating or prolonging sounds or words or getting stuck without any sound (silent blocking). Sometimes people put in extra sounds or words. Often people lose eye contact.

Some people who stammer talk their way around difficult words so that you may not realize they stammer at all. This avoidance of words and avoidance of speaking in some or many situations is an important aspect of stammering.

Stammering varies tremendously from person to person and is highly variable for the person who stammers who may be fluent one minute and struggling to speak the next.

READ ALSO:How to make a salt scrub at home

Each infant is born with a genetic makeup that contributes to his or her probability of stammering, however, whether stammering will develop depends upon experience. To learn to speak fluently, a child's brain must develop many different neural circuits, and these circuits must interact in very precise and rapid ways.

Stammering emerges in childhood as a symptom that the brain's neural circuits for speech are not being wired normally. For this reason, early intervention is critical, because by shaping the child's experience, we can affect the ongoing wiring process in the child's rapidly developing brain. The longer the stammering symptoms persist in early childhood, the more difficult it is for us to change the brain's wiring, and stammering becomes a chronic, usually lifelong problem.

There is no single or definite 'cure' and there is no single best strategy for supporting children as they all have individual needs.

Parents do not cause stammering

Years ago it was thought that parents' behavior caused the child to stammer. Now research proves that parents do not cause stammering and that this old-fashioned view was wrong, although it may still be held by some uninformed people and cause parents considerable distress. Parents do not cause stammering, and with Early Intervention, there is an excellent chance of recovery, with some children recovering as late as 7 or 8 years old.

READ ALSO:5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurt

Terminology

‘Stammering and ‘stuttering’

"Stammering" is the same as "stuttering". "Stammering" is more often used in the UK, Ireland, and India. "Stuttering" is usual in North America or Australia.

‘Stammerer’ or ‘person who stammers’

Some people consider the phrase "person who stammers" (or PWS) or "child who stammers" to be preferable to "stammerer". Stammering is something a person does. It not the most important thing about the person, let alone who he or she is.

Whilst some people who stammer and others object to the term "stammerer", there are other people who stammer who are comfortable with the term and will commonly use it themselves.

BSA uses 'person who stammers' and 'stammerer' interchangeably unless specifically referring to children where we would not use the term 'stammerer'.