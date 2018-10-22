Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


World Stammering Day: Basic facts about stammering

Stammering is a neurodevelopmental disorder involving many different brain systems active for speech - including language, motor, and emotional networks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
World Stammering Day play

World Stammering Day

(Newsd)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Stammering is typically recognized by a tense struggle to get words out. This makes it different from the normal non-fluency we all experience which includes hesitations and repetitions.

Commonly it involves repeating or prolonging sounds or words or getting stuck without any sound (silent blocking). Sometimes people put in extra sounds or words. Often people lose eye contact.

Some people who stammer talk their way around difficult words so that you may not realize they stammer at all. This avoidance of words and avoidance of speaking in some or many situations is an important aspect of stammering.

Stammering varies tremendously from person to person and is highly variable for the person who stammers who may be fluent one minute and struggling to speak the next.

READ ALSO:How to make a salt scrub at home

Each infant is born with a genetic makeup that contributes to his or her probability of stammering, however, whether stammering will develop depends upon experience. To learn to speak fluently, a child's brain must develop many different neural circuits, and these circuits must interact in very precise and rapid ways.

Stammering emerges in childhood as a symptom that the brain's neural circuits for speech are not being wired normally. For this reason, early intervention is critical, because by shaping the child's experience, we can affect the ongoing wiring process in the child's rapidly developing brain. The longer the stammering symptoms persist in early childhood, the more difficult it is for us to change the brain's wiring, and stammering becomes a chronic, usually lifelong problem.

There is no single or definite 'cure' and there is no single best strategy for supporting children as they all have individual needs.

  • Parents do not cause stammering

Years ago it was thought that parents' behavior caused the child to stammer. Now research proves that parents do not cause stammering and that this old-fashioned view was wrong, although it may still be held by some uninformed people and cause parents considerable distress. Parents do not cause stammering, and with Early Intervention, there is an excellent chance of recovery, with some children recovering as late as 7 or 8 years old.

READ ALSO:5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurt

  • Terminology

‘Stammering and ‘stuttering’

"Stammering" is the same as "stuttering". "Stammering" is more often used in the UK, Ireland, and India. "Stuttering" is usual in North America or Australia.

‘Stammerer’ or ‘person who stammers’

Some people consider the phrase "person who stammers" (or PWS) or "child who stammers" to be preferable to "stammerer". Stammering is something a person does. It not the most important thing about the person, let alone who he or she is.

Whilst some people who stammer and others object to the term "stammerer", there are other people who stammer who are comfortable with the term and will commonly use it themselves.

BSA uses 'person who stammers' and 'stammerer' interchangeably unless specifically referring to children where we would not use the term 'stammerer'.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

3 simple ways to get rid of dark spots 3 simple ways to get rid of dark spots
How to make a salt scrub at home How to make a salt scrub at home
5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurt 5 amazing beauty benefits of yogurt
3 simple ways to get rid of crow's feet 3 simple ways to get rid of crow's feet
How to use salt to test for pregnancy How to use salt to test for pregnancy
3 common vaginal infections you need to know about 3 common vaginal infections you need to know about

Recommended Videos

Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 3 simple ways to get rid of dark spotsbullet
3 How to use salt to test for pregnancybullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
5 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
6 Health Tips 4 natural ways to tighten your vaginabullet
7 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on...bullet
8 Health Tips 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen...bullet
9 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you should apply lemon on your...bullet
10 3 simple ways to get rid of crow's feetbullet

Related Articles

How to make a salt scrub at home
Toothache 5 natural ways to relieve toothache
Here is why pregnant women shouldn't shave before delivery
Vagina care 5 reasons why you keep getting yeast infections
4 health benefits of adding milk to your breakfast
3 simple ways to get rid of dark spots

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nailsbullet
4 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet

Beauty & Health

Laundry detergent
How to make detergent at home
Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach every morning
Ghanaian weightlifter, Ruth Baffoe
3 health benefits of weightlifting
10 of the best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana
X
Advertisement