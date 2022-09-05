Wrinkles? 4 local foods you must eat often for wrinkle-free skin

Skin ageing starts from the inside out, you should take care of your diet first. Of course, proper food is the key factor to preventing skin ageing but other lifestyle factors like sun protection and your skin protection regimen are also should be considered.

Foods rich in vitamins and minerals are essentials to help to reverse the signs of ageing.

If your skin is troubling you with fine lines and wrinkles, look nowhere but inside your kitchen. Here are some foods to help you:

Pawpaw

Pawpaw is really healthy for your overall health and you should consume it on a daily basis. This fruit not only helps improve the digestive system but is also rich in vitamins A, K, C, and E, calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, and other minerals that reduce fine lines and other signs of ageing. The papain in the fruit acts as an anti-inflammatory helping the body shed dead skin cells.

Eggs

These are natural and rich sources of protein. An egg a day maintains skin elasticity, keeps the hair strong, and keeps the skin firm and ageless.

Keep a balanced diet and drink an adequate amount of water to keep the skin free from signs of ageing.

Nkontomire

Nkontomire is a green leafy vegetable that is rich in all vitamins, iron, magnesium, and beta carotene. It is super hydrating and full of antioxidants. It will keep your skin smooth and fresh looking and your hair shiny and strong.

Sweet potatoes