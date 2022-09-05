It’s no secret that lifestyle choices such as sun protection and your skincare routine are the most important aspects in avoiding skin ageing. But you should also take into account a healthy, well-balanced diet with essential nutrients if you want smooth, wrinkle-free skin.
Wrinkles? 4 local foods you must eat often for wrinkle-free skin
As we age, our skin becomes more prone to wrinkles and sagging.
Skin ageing starts from the inside out, you should take care of your diet first. Of course, proper food is the key factor to preventing skin ageing but other lifestyle factors like sun protection and your skin protection regimen are also should be considered.
Foods rich in vitamins and minerals are essentials to help to reverse the signs of ageing.
If your skin is troubling you with fine lines and wrinkles, look nowhere but inside your kitchen. Here are some foods to help you:
- Pawpaw
Pawpaw is really healthy for your overall health and you should consume it on a daily basis. This fruit not only helps improve the digestive system but is also rich in vitamins A, K, C, and E, calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, and other minerals that reduce fine lines and other signs of ageing. The papain in the fruit acts as an anti-inflammatory helping the body shed dead skin cells.
- Eggs
These are natural and rich sources of protein. An egg a day maintains skin elasticity, keeps the hair strong, and keeps the skin firm and ageless.
Keep a balanced diet and drink an adequate amount of water to keep the skin free from signs of ageing.
- Nkontomire
Nkontomire is a green leafy vegetable that is rich in all vitamins, iron, magnesium, and beta carotene. It is super hydrating and full of antioxidants. It will keep your skin smooth and fresh looking and your hair shiny and strong.
Sweet potatoes
This fibre-rich vegetable is a good source of vitamins A, C and E. It helps restore skin balance, improves skin cell turnover, and protects against free radicals.
