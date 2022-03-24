Yeast infection in men: How to tell you have one in your penis and its treatments

A penile yeast infection, if not treated, can lead to a wide range of painful, uncomfortable, and potentially embarrassing symptoms. It can also lead to serious complications if the infection spreads into your bloodstream.

Symptoms

Itching or burning on the tip of your penis or the foreskin Redness A moist feeling on the tip of your penis Discharge that looks like cottage cheese and might have a bread-like or unpleasant smell Swelling around the tip of your penis and foreskin Sores or white patches of skin Trouble pulling back your foreskin Trouble peeing A hard time getting or keeping an erection.

How do you prevent a penile yeast infection?

You can help prevent a penile yeast infection by avoiding sexual contact with a partner who has a yeast infection. You should also avoid having sex with anyone while you have an active yeast infection. You could give the infection back to your partner, and the two of you could trade an infection back and forth.

To avoid getting a yeast infection or passing one along, do the following:

Wear a condom to help reduce your chances of developing a yeast infection.

Practice sexual monogamy to reduce your risk for a yeast infection.

Practice good hygiene, and keep your penis and genitals clean and dry.

If you are uncircumcised, clean under the foreskin with soap and water, and return your foreskin to its usual position after you have sexual intercourse.

Treating Penile Yeast Infections (Yeast Infection in Men)

Like vaginal yeast infections, penile yeast infections are easily treated with antifungal drugs called azoles.

There are also home remedies to treating this menace. See the list below:

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has many healing properties. Studies have shown that tea tree oil provides antibacterial, antiprotozoal, antifungal, and antiviral benefits. Specifically, the antifungal properties serve to treat yeast infections when applied on and around the penis head. Tea tree oil is sold in many strengths. If you buy pure tea tree oil, dilute it in olive oil.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a natural probiotic. Adding yoghurt to your diet will promote positive bacteria growth, which will combat infections such as candida or thrush. You can also apply plain yoghurt directly to the area that is affected. Be sure to purchase yoghurt with live bacteria.

Garlic

Garlic is known to have antifungal and antibacterial uses. A study comparing clotrimazole (a common cream for yeast infection) to a cream made of thyme and garlic found that the thyme and garlic had reduced side effects with the same healing capabilities. Adding garlic to your diet has many health benefits.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar operates as an antifungal against the Candida species of yeast. It can be applied to the area topically. The smell may bother you at first, but the vinegar smell evaporates as time passes. If it burns, mix with a little water before applying.

Coconut oil