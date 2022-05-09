VGMA23 Red Carpet: Berla, S3fa, Serwaa Amihere, 5 other best-dressed female celebrities we loved

The event took place Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Accra Conference Centre and celebrated and honoured some well-deserving music creatives whose craft stood out in the year under review.

The red-carpet session was filled with interesting and jaw-dropping looks as our celebrities largely made very laudable style statements at the event. From couture to street style, from dinner wear to casual looks, we saw a blend of breathtaking outfits at the awards.

Berla Mundi, Serwaa Amihere, S3fa, amongst many others were the stars that left us spellbound with their red-carpet appearances.

See photos below:

Berla

The main host of the night came through with different looks on the night with some ethereal exotic and elegant looks on stage. Every outfit screamed perfection.

Pulse Ghana

S3fa

As though she knew she was going to walk away with the Afro Song of the Year award, S3fa appeared sparkling like the plaque wearing a very artsy and classy dinner outfit in black and cream beautifully patterned with colored stones.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

The GhOne news anchor was the host of the red carpet and she dressed the part as she swept many off their feet with her beautiful body-hugging dress with elaborate designs in it.

Pulse Ghana

Gyakie

The Forever singer showed us what it means to be poised and sassy as she appeared in a nude-colored ravishing outfit.

Pulse Ghana

MzVee

Mzvee looked chic and sleek wearing a brown dress with some green patterns in it. Her hair was a perfect match for the look.

Pulse Ghana

Sika Osei Our

Co-host of the night, Sika Osei took us on a style ride with multiple fashionable looks. She had to be on our fashion ‘MVP’ list.

Pulse Ghana

Anne Sophie

The France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie, did not come to play, she indeed came to slay. If ‘class’ was the category, then she walks away with the trophy.

Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4real

The Fine Girl hitmaker wowed us with a creative fashionable piece on the red carpet. Her bejewelled outfit was one for the books of the VGMA red carpet.