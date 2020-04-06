In view of this, work is on a halt, even those working are doing so from home, hence, limiting all the movements we are used to. Most of us are experiencing a range of emotions in light of the pandemic. Feelings of fear, panic, sadness, guilt, uncertainty, anger and frustration.

Interestingly, some of us are happy and excited at the thought of a “vacation” handed to us, while some of us have also become hypersensitive and hypervigilant, panicking at the slightest sensation that mimics the symptoms of the Coronavirus.

To deal with the boredom that accompanies staying home, here are a few things that we can do in this COVID-19 era to protect our psychological wellbeing and always keep our minds focus:

1. Develop new routines and schedule time for them

Practically, draw up a new timetable of sleep and wake times, meal times, catching up with friends and family etc. For example, use this period to start that project you’ve postponed over and over like working out and losing some weight. Gradually being able to follow these routines and making progress on them will give you a sense of control that empowers you and reduces feelings of hopelessness.

2. Consistently check on family and friends

Staying in touch with friends and family has a positive effect on your affective health, research shows increased levels of the “feel-good” hormone oxytocin from physical and social media interactions. In as much as we try to reduce physical contact in this COVID-19 era, our mobile phones offer us another means to stay in touch and be connected.

3. Quit the unnecessary matured life and jump on to the fun on social media

While you stay home, there are various interesting Apps on social media that helps in dealing with boredom. Get on to them, record yourself and watch the amazing things you can do despite your maturity.

4. Limit the consumption of COVID-19 information

It is important to limit your consumption of information regarding the pandemic coronavirus (COVID19). Anytime you want to get information on the menace, analyze the trend of information and you’ll realize it’s pretty much the same information and it hasn’t changed much.

5. Look for that one thing that get you excited all the time and do it

There is the need to find which distractions work best for you. Watching movies, learning how to make a new dish, singing etc. may all prove useful for many. Exercising and being physically active not only boost our immune system, but it also has a positive effect on our mood by increasing the levels of oxytocin.