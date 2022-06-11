RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Daniel Agyekum wins best photographer at Ghana Merit Awards 2022

Evans Effah

Camera Enthusiast, Daniel Agyekum Ampadu has won the "Best Photographer" at the 2022 Ghana Merit Awards in Accra with the top most vote in all the categories.

Daniel Agyekum Ampadu
Daniel Agyekum Ampadu

The event was held at the Accra City Mall on Friday, June 10, 2022.

His award, according to him is a symbol of persistency and hard work which is a hallmark for success in all endeavours.

He dedicated his award to all his fans and thanked them for the staunch support given to him.

Daniel Agyekum Ampadu receives his prize
Daniel Agyekum Ampadu receives his prize Pulse Ghana

Daniel Agyekum cautioned the youth to keep chasing their dreams and passion because time is the mother success.

The Awards scheme celebrate and award excelling personalities from the untold perspectives based on their crafts and efforts in all aspects.

According to organizers of the Ghana Merit Awards, the event honour Ghanaian personalities who have excelled in their area of expertise and have gained recognition during the year under review.

Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

