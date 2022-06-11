The event was held at the Accra City Mall on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Daniel Agyekum wins best photographer at Ghana Merit Awards 2022
Camera Enthusiast, Daniel Agyekum Ampadu has won the "Best Photographer" at the 2022 Ghana Merit Awards in Accra with the top most vote in all the categories.
His award, according to him is a symbol of persistency and hard work which is a hallmark for success in all endeavours.
He dedicated his award to all his fans and thanked them for the staunch support given to him.
Daniel Agyekum cautioned the youth to keep chasing their dreams and passion because time is the mother success.
The Awards scheme celebrate and award excelling personalities from the untold perspectives based on their crafts and efforts in all aspects.
According to organizers of the Ghana Merit Awards, the event honour Ghanaian personalities who have excelled in their area of expertise and have gained recognition during the year under review.
