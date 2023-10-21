December in Ghana: List of events and things to do

Ghana hosts some of the world's best music festivals in December. Dance the night away on the beach with friends while enjoying fantastic performances.

Take a much-needed mental and physical break by participating in an African wellness retreat, and explore Ghana's rich culture and history through fascinating exhibits and artifacts.

When you need a break from the festivities, a luxurious option for those seeking a top-notch experience and offering a comfortable stay that caters to various budgets as well as ideal for those who want a combination of luxury and space during their visit.

Here are some accommodation options to consider

Number One Oxford

Enjoy the beauty of Ghana's coastline and soak up the sun while enjoying some Ghanaian foods and its delicious flavors.

Explore the local cuisine at these dining spots, a great place to savor delicious food and enjoy a scenic view and a great place to savor delicious food and enjoy a scenic view.

