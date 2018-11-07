news

Sixteen eCommerce Websites are vying for the bragging rights as Ghana’s Best Online Retailer of the Year at the upcoming maiden Ghana eCommerce Awards scheduled for Accra on 30 November under the theme, “Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Ghana’s Online Business Industry”.

This prestigious awards is organized by OML Africa, leaders in high profile corporate events since 2010.

A roll call of this important category is arguably a list of the best ecommerce platforms in Ghana made up of Zoobashop, Jumia, Tonaton, Electromart, Huxley Black (myazugu.com), Bernard and Associates (mallghana.com), Kikuu and Melcomonline.

Others are Superprice.com, Africa eCommerce Group (mumandchild.com), Africakart.com, pizarea.com, ahwenepa.com, Rosefabricsgh.com, Ann’s Web and Graphics and Inventelectronics.com.

Nominations were submitted either directly from a company, from an involved individual, or from a third party. In the event that a third party nominates a company or individual, the organizers contact the nominated company or individual and ask the nominee to review the nomination for accuracy and, if necessary, provide any missing documentation.

According to a spokesman of the organizers, “The Best Online Retailer of the Year, arguably the most enviable category at this year’s Ghana eCommerce Awards, is open to new and established online retailers who demonstrate best practice in merchandising, service, functionality and customer experience. Judging will be based not on overall size but on efficiency, ingenuity, dedication to customer experience and proven business success.”

He added, “Some other criteria guiding judges for this top category are quality of products sold, payment options, return policies, usability/ site navigation, downloading speed, security, customer reviews, contact support, etc. To be crowned the king of all eCommerce Websites of the Year in Ghana, the winner should also satisfy a public vote by SMS. This constitutes 40% of the total verdict with the hand-picked panel of judges having 60%”.

The Ghana eCommerce Awards will also have nearly 30 award winners on the night set aside to identify, celebrate and reward outstanding individuals and organizations who have blazed the trail and shown excellence and innovation in Ghana’s online business industry. Online merchants, online retailers, fintechs, digital payments, courier services and other stakeholders of this burgeoning online industry are expected to throng the plush Alisa Hotel in a night of healthy competition, fun, food and great entertainment.

Some other competitive award categories up for grabs include Best New Online Retailer, Best Site Optimization and Design, Best Mobile eCommerce Experience, Best E-Government Experience, Best Innovation in eCommerce (Payments), Best Online Taxi, Best Mobile Banking App, and Best eCommerce Payment Company/Fintech.

Others are Best Online Real Estate of the Year, Best Online Food Delivery Platform of the Year, Best Bitcoin Company of the Year, Best Online Hotel Booking Site of the Year, Best Mobile eCommerce Experience, Best Multi Channel Retailer, Best Delivery/Courier (eCommerce), etc.

One of the key highlights of this year’s Ghana eCommerce Awards night is who will be inducted into Ghana’s eCommerce Hall of Fame based on their pioneering role in the development of the industry.

For more information, to book a ticket or VIP Table and all other enquiries, visit www.ghanaecommerceawards.com or call 0206367515 or email: events@omlafrica.com