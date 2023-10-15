EMMY AWARDS'23: The glitz, glamour and recognition

While the spotlight undoubtedly shone on individual accomplishments, the event also aimed to highlight the collective influence that inspires and shapes greatness. The Emmy Awards, now in its eighth year, celebrate exceptional individuals who have achieved remarkable feats in a range of competitive categories spanning various fields, including creative arts, business, media, technology, and sports.

Guiding the audience through a delightful evening was the dynamic hosting duo of TV personalities, Nathaniel Attoh and Nancy Isime, known for their charisma and wit. They brought a perfect blend of entertainment and sophistication to the ceremony, ensuring that attendees had a memorable and enjoyable experience.

The night was a spectacular celebration of the best and brightest in their respective fields.

See a full list of winners below:

Young Achievers Award(Female) - Berla Mundi

Man of the Year Health Award - Dr. Abdulai Rahman Fadilu

Man of the Year Technology Award -Olugbenga Agboola

Humanitarian Award - Kavuma Dauda

The Guardian Award - Fred Swaniker

Pav Ansah Communicator Award - Erastus Asare Donkor

Discovery of the Year Award - Mohammed Kudus

Lifetime Achievement Award - Prof. Ablade Glover

Man of Courage Award - Cobhams Asuquo

Man of the Year Award(Sports) - Mohammed Kudus

Designer of the Year Award - Jay Ray Ghartey

Creative and Support Arts Award - Ibrahim Mahama

Actor of the Year Award - Bill Asamoah

Media Excellence Award - Tajuddeen Addepetu

Woman of the Year Award - Beatrice Agyemang

Group of the Year Award - Lions Club International

Green Corporate Star of the Year Award - The Good Roll Africa

Man of Style Award - Nana Sarfo (SavileRow)

The Youth Change Maker Award - Hamza Haki El Kharroubi

Brand of the Year Award - Zeepay Ghana Limited

The Settler Award - Rayan Sharara(Orca Deco)

Continental Icon Award - Asamoah Gyan

Man of the Year Award(Music) - Black Sherif

Young Achiever Award(Male) - Mr. Eazi

Special Recognition Award - Thebeetsile Kgosi Ikalafeng

Special Recognition Award(Cultural Amb) - Chief Dele Momodu

Man of the Year Award(Business) - Dr. James Orleans Lindsay