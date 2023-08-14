Myth or reality: Do we become emotionally attached to those who took our virginity?

Esinam: "I became pregnant on my first attempt, and when I informed him, he responded with indifference, ignoring my situation. I went through the difficulties alone. As a result, I hold no attachments to him. My emotions towards him are primarily composed of hate and resentment. It's possible that his mistreatment contributed to this, casting doubt on the concept that one forms enduring attachments to the person they lose their virginity to."

Esther: "I developed a strong attachment to him. Even after our breakup, I immersed myself in my studies and attempted dating others to overcome the attachment. We occasionally check up on each other, and while thoughts of him arise, I'm convinced I've moved on. My well wishes are directed towards his happiness."

William: "I didn't disclose my virginity, but she was my first sexual partner. Following that experience, I was determined not to let her go. I was eager to marry her before anyone else could take her away. Consequently, I endured whatever challenges she presented. I can't deny the attachment; in fact, I married her, and the thought of being intimate with anyone else is unimaginable."

