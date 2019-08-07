The SMW Accra provides brands, agencies and tech businesses platforms to share ideas, best practices and emerging trends with a broad spectrum of audience ranging from marketing professionals, entrepreneurs, techy and trendy youth.

The theme for the 2019 SMW Accra, Stories – With Great Influence Comes Great Responsibility, explores how social media has become the most influential storytelling platform for brands – both individual and corporate.

The SMW Accra will therefore explore the various formats of sharing the Ghanaian narrative on social media through a wide range of activities spread across three days in the capital city.

In his statement at the launch, Ekow Thompson, General Manager of Interactive Digital said, “this year we will seek to explore the various formats of sharing the Ghanaian narrative on social media through a wide range of activities spread across three days in the capital city.”

Some activities lined up to bring the theme to life include: Masterclasses facilitated by experts in various fields, panel discussions, film screenings, podcast sessions, and exhibitions.

The various activities during the event will take place at the Multichoice Office at Abelemkpe and Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall.

The SMW Accra, which is in its third year, is an annual weeklong conference and platform that curates and shares ideas, innovations and insights into how social media and technology are changing business, society and culture around the world.