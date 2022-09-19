FOREWARD BY: CAPT. PRINCE KOFI AMOABENG, Co-Founder and President, UT Holdings.
A great book is launched of Adeline Quarshie's born to dare
The mysteries of her life, inspirations, and the nuggets to penetrate the business landscape as captured by Adeline Quarshie in BORN TO DARE, Telling My Untold Stories, was launched over the weekend.
Autographed copies are on sale now!
Born to Dare will speak to your life paralleling untold stories of the deep and lights of a noble and distinct business leader of the SHE AWARDS Global (UAE) and Corporate Excellence by Leaders Without Boarders (London, UK).
Adeline Quarshie is the CEO of Credence Microcredit Ghana, which celebrated its 5th Anniversary as well, and Credence Holdings USA.
The event saw some local and international high-profile personalities and business leaders in attendance.
I advise all young men and women to associate with this book to learn and grow, for wisdom is captured in prints here.
Grab your copy now on the Credence Website, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Credence Headquarters East Legon, and all major book outlets in Ghana.
A special discount for schools and bulk purchases is also available.
Or call their hotlines:
Ghana: +233 244 120039
International: +1 8609951347
Email: info@credenceholdings.com
