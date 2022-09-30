AccraPremium Food Festival: Ghana's leading food event brand

Furthering the momentum into the weekend; Wine Lovers Wonderland on Thursday 22 September 2022 was an elegant evening of Wines from Around the World. Guests enjoyed live music entertainment from Liv North Music, Owura Saxx, & Esselfiee all curated by Musical Director Dirty Cur$ive. Thank you to our Venue Partner Alliance Française as well as our Wine & Canapé exhibitors.

Finishing off the Accra Food Festival Week was the 9th Accra Food Festival at the Accra Polo Club. Over 2,000 guests came out to shop, sip, and sample from some of the Top Food, Drink, & Lifestyle Brands.

Attendees could choose from a wide range of experiences on the fairground including authentic African and Diaspora cuisines, Spa Services, Cultural Demonstrations from the Embassy of Peru and the Embassy of Japan, Traditional Song & Dance, and so much more. The Accra Food Festival brought the entire family out for a weekend of food and fun.

AccraPremium would like to extend a special Thank you to our Gold & Silvers Partners: Dzata Cement, IMPERIAL Logistics, CLUB Beer, FlexiPay by First Atlantic Bank, & BT Ranking for their extraordinary support and partnership throughout this experience.

Our charity food distribution program "Feed 1000 Families" will take place on October 2022. Any brands interested in contributing in cash or kind can contact us directly at info@AccraPremium.com.