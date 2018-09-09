Pulse.com.gh logo
Adomaa holds ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ EP concert Sept. 18


The event, set for Saturday, September 18, at 7pm, is to officially outdoor her first project since 2016’s Afraba EP, as she serves fans and music lovers with a double EP titled ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa.’

After an extended period from the music scene, former VGMA “Unsung” winner, Adomaa is set to capture hearts once again in her second ever headline concert at Alliance Française.

The rate is 30 Ghana Cedis.

The ‘Adomaa vs Adomaa’ concert will see live performances of songs from the double EP as well as old favourites and will be graced by Ghanaian Aftobeats and highlife star KiDi, 2-time VGMA Female Vocalist of the Year Adina, Afro-soul sensation Maayaa, new school rap heavyweights Ko-jo Cue and Shaker and the wonderful women of this year’s edition of Black Girls Glow.

The band for the night will be fan favourites, FRA!

Prepare for an unforgettable experience and travel into the mind of Adomaa, as she plays out the story between her two music personalities in a series of what promises to be mind-blowing performances that will live long in the memory for years to come.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

