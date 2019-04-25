The response was gathered from its dedicated website for the first African edition www.afronationghana.com launched some 3 weeks ago.

That anticipation for the 4-day music experience translated into a recorded of over 8,000 pre-registration requests online with 85% coming from the United Kingdom and the rest from Europe.

The response organizers believe is a testament to the global growth of Afrobeat music and the ever-shinning reputation of Ghana as a tourism destination in the world.

The AfroNation Ghana event promises to be a vibrant celebration of music, culture and lifestyle with a true festival experience from hospitality through to the line-up from December 27th – 30th in Accra.

It amplifies and adds to Ghana’s praise as a nation of peaceful democracy, beautiful music, rich culture, friendly people and serene beaches along its coastline.

Thrilled with the pre-registration response rate, Uber Promoter of African music in Europe Adesegun Adeosun Jnr of SMADE Entertainment said: “This response validates our firm belief in Ghana as a potential destination for music tastemakers and the global impact of the Afrobeat movement to attract massive crowds everywhere it goes."

According to him, the event will create an entirely new encounter for patrons with a stellar line-up, world class production and streamlined management processes as witnessed in any top festival ensuring that an unforgettable festival experience.

Bringing together the global African community between 27th and 30th December in Accra, the festival will feature all things Hiplife, Afro beats, hip-hop, UK Rap, Reggae and Dancehall.

In the coming weeks, the venue, the line-up and ticketing information will be announced. For more details on the Ghana event visit www.afronationghana.com