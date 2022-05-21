Akumaa, Ambulley, Patricia Adepa, named ambassadors of Akwaaba Festival '22

Highlife music lengend, Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, a famous Ghanaian broadcast journalist; and Patricia Bani, a musician, all in attendance were announced as the ambassadors of this years festival.

This year's Akwaaba Festival seeks to boost the Ghanaian economy by influencing and attracting investors into the country, boosting the confidence of the diaspora in Ghanaian tradition and culture.

Speaking to Mr. Joe Osae, he mentioned that the festival will be a three day event packed with many activities and will show the various facets of the Ghana's tourism and culture.

He also stated that the festival will have a 'Wear Ghana' fashion show as well as a 'Miss Akwaaba' pageant show which will see the winner represent Ghana on the Miss Akwaaba world stage.

Mr Osae urged Ghanaians to show interest in the project and support it for the country’s benefit and also called on local traders who produce in Ghana-made goods to be a part of it.

“We need to come together and make the Akwaaba Festival celebration a big success. I want everyone who is getting ready to come on board to help promote the festival to know that you are supporting a worthy cause,” Mr Osae asserted.

The event is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; the Ministry of Trade and Industry; the Ghana Tourism Authority; the National Commission on Culture; and the National Theatre Executive Board, the event will receive a keynote address from Dr. Awal Mohammed.