The orphanage which houses eighty-five (85) children received food items, clothes, baby walker, baby car seat, mosquito nets, an amount of money and toys.

Presenting the items, Benedicta Ama Batcho, Founder and CEO of AmaCares mentioned that her passion to put smiles on the faces of children informed her decision to make the donation.

“The welfare of children is very dear to my heart and this is why the team and I decided to share with these beautiful children and future leaders what God has blessed us with,” she said.

“While we make this donation, it is imperative to emphasize that we should not sit aloof while some unscrupulous persons sexually abuse children. Our children have their rights; nobody should go unpunished for trampling on them. Let’s educate and protect our children from sexual predators. Together, the fight against child sexual abuse will be won”, Ms Batcho added.

Dennis Ofosuhene, founder of the orphanage who received the items on behalf of the children, expressed gratitude to AmaCares for the gesture.

“This home has been in existence for fifteen years and we have survived through the benevolence of people and profits from my petty trade. I’m glad you came to our aid,” he remarked.

Mr Ofosuhene further called on individuals and agencies to come to their aid, stressing that his desire to see the children live under a bigger structure remains unchanged.

“I’m hoping to erect a facility to use as the official home for these children,” he said. “This very building which houses them is a personal one. The chief has already given us some acres of land for the construction. We crave your indulgence to help us build the orphanage home.”

AmaCares also donated some medicines to the Sekyere-Kwamang Health Centre. The items were received by Matey-Korley Evans, a Senior Staff Nurse on behalf of the health centre.

The donation was followed up with a workshop on child sexual abuse in schools at Kwamang. Students were advised not to entertain any form of sexual advances made towards them regardless of who the culprit is. In instances where they unluckily become victims, Ms. Batcho suggested they report the matter to authorities.