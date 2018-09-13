Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars


Photos Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars

On Saturday, September 8, Play Africa team hosted Article Wan on BonFIRE night with the stars at Abossey Okai AKA Scrap City at Okpongor AlhasanCar Park.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars play

Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars

With his hit song “That Thing” featuring the One Conner hit maker Patapaa being on Play Africa Top10 chart, Article-Wan really proved this weekends that he is one of the greatest Artist in Ghana.

On Saturday, September 8, Play Africa team hosted Article Wan on BonFIRE night with the stars at Abossey Okai AKA Scrap City at Okpongor AlhasanCar Park.

play Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars

 

The venue was full until nobody could access the place but rather stood behind walls. He has a unique voice as everyone at the Scrap City could sing every bit of his songs.

There were lot of surprises during the event as children as young as 11 years could perform almost all his songs fully.

play Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars

 

Article Wan Indicated that he feel so blessed to have time to interact with his people at this time.

“I have been busy from recording almost each and every day and being on shows from one place to the other which makes it difficult to connect to my people like this” he remarked.

On the night, Article-Wan explained that artiste gives their music out free because it is a good way to gain popularity in Ghana music industry. He continued that it would be a big blessing to him to make much money through sales and streaming of his music globally.

play Article Wan rocks fans at Play Africa BonFIRE Night With The Stars

 

As part of his social responsibility, Article Wan indicated that he would love to groom more up and coming stars from his hood.

“There are great talents here and when I get up there I will carry them up to be super stars”.

BonFIRE night with the stars is to educate artiste and fans about the need to buy songs from Play Africa. The Mobile App which is currently on Google Play store is gaining much popularity in Africa as 135 artiste in Ghana alone have signed up to the streaming service.

This makes Play Africa the biggest music library and streaming service in Ghana and fastest growing in Africa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Comedy: Accra thrilled at second Glo Laffta fest show Comedy Accra thrilled at second Glo Laffta fest show
Clubbing: 8 tips on how to successfully approach a girl in a club Clubbing 8 tips on how to successfully approach a girl in a club
#GEA2018: Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winners #GEA2018 Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winners
Photos: Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphone Photos Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphone
Photos: 2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accra Photos 2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accra
Pulse Event: Photos from the TEDxOsu September 8th conference Pulse Event Photos from the TEDxOsu September 8th conference

Recommended Videos

Pulse Events: Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards Pulse Events Zylofon signees & more win at Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Events: Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2 Pulse Events Glo Laffta Fest - Live PT 2



Top Articles

1 #RTPAwards18 See full list nominees for 2018 RTP Awardsbullet
2 #GEA2018 Ghana Event Award 2018 full list of winnersbullet
3 Comedy Accra thrilled at second Glo Laffta fest showbullet
4 Photos 2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accrabullet
5 Photos Samsung Ghana launches 4 new smartphones with flagship...bullet
6 Lafftafest shows Glo lines up stars for Mega Musicbullet
7 Full nominees list Pulse Ghana, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie,...bullet
8 Adomaa Singer holds ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ EP concert at...bullet
9 Clubbing 8 tips on how to successfully approach a girl...bullet
10 Photos Samsung empowers lives with new Note9 Smartphonebullet

Top Videos

1 Pulse Events Shatta Wale and the SM militants at the S Concert - Pulse...bullet

Events

September 9 Glo Laffta fest returns to Accra on Sunday
Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign
Charity Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign
Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards
Pulse Fashion Here are all the beautiful photos from the 2018 Glitz Style Awards
X
Advertisement