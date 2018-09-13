news

With his hit song “That Thing” featuring the One Conner hit maker Patapaa being on Play Africa Top10 chart, Article-Wan really proved this weekends that he is one of the greatest Artist in Ghana.

On Saturday, September 8, Play Africa team hosted Article Wan on BonFIRE night with the stars at Abossey Okai AKA Scrap City at Okpongor AlhasanCar Park.

The venue was full until nobody could access the place but rather stood behind walls. He has a unique voice as everyone at the Scrap City could sing every bit of his songs.

There were lot of surprises during the event as children as young as 11 years could perform almost all his songs fully.

Article Wan Indicated that he feel so blessed to have time to interact with his people at this time.

“I have been busy from recording almost each and every day and being on shows from one place to the other which makes it difficult to connect to my people like this” he remarked.

On the night, Article-Wan explained that artiste gives their music out free because it is a good way to gain popularity in Ghana music industry. He continued that it would be a big blessing to him to make much money through sales and streaming of his music globally.

As part of his social responsibility, Article Wan indicated that he would love to groom more up and coming stars from his hood.

“There are great talents here and when I get up there I will carry them up to be super stars”.

BonFIRE night with the stars is to educate artiste and fans about the need to buy songs from Play Africa. The Mobile App which is currently on Google Play store is gaining much popularity in Africa as 135 artiste in Ghana alone have signed up to the streaming service.

This makes Play Africa the biggest music library and streaming service in Ghana and fastest growing in Africa.