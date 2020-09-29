25-year-old Chelsea Tayui has been unveiled as the Miss Universe-Ghana 2020 queen on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Instead of being selected and crowned at a regular open mass scouting session, the organisers of the pageantry through a virtual concert appointed the queen.

Mrs Menaye Donkor Muntari, the National Director of Miss Universe-Ghana explained that MALZ Promotions, organisers of the pageant in Ghana and Miss Universe International, unanimously decided to privately appoint a representative this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Menaye Donkor

Chelsea, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from DePaul University in Chicago, USA, will represent Ghana at the international Miss Universe pageant slated for early next year.

She is a native of Keta in the Volta Region and a communications executive who has been working with an NGO before her Miss Universe appointment.

After receiving that mantle, Chelsea Tayui has expressed appreciation for the honour and opportunity to serve mankind. She further pledged her commitment to the task of helping to bring relief to the disadvantaged in society.

Check photos of Chelsea Tayui below:

Chelsea Tayui

Chelsea Tayui

Chelsea Tayui being crowned as Miss Universe-Ghana 2020

Chelsea Tayui

Chelsea Tayui