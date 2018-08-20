Pulse.com.gh logo
Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 EMY's


Pulse Fashion Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards

The Miss Universe 2019 contestants stole the show with their ethereal looks.

It was all pomp and pageantry at the 2018 Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards which had a lot of celebrities trooping in, in style and many of them killed it, though not all.

This years edition of the Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards aimed at celebrating excellence and inspiring the young generation of men to aspire to reach the heights of the astute gentlemen saw in attendance great personalities from different professional backgrounds.

Of course, it was also an opportunity for fashion lovers and trends followers to make their laudable stylish appearances which always wins our heart.

From stylish business moguls, to actresses, musicians, politicians and even the delegates of the 2018 Miss Universe fame who almost stole the show.

1. Ruth Quarshie

play

2. Haillie Sumney

play

3. Chris Kata

play

4. Gloria Sarfo

play

5. Martha Ankomah

play

6. Miss Universe Contestants

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

