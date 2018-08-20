Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 EMY's

news

It was all pomp and pageantry at the 2018 Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards which had a lot of celebrities trooping in, in style and many of them killed it, though not all.

This years edition of the Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards aimed at celebrating excellence and inspiring the young generation of men to aspire to reach the heights of the astute gentlemen saw in attendance great personalities from different professional backgrounds.

Of course, it was also an opportunity for fashion lovers and trends followers to make their laudable stylish appearances which always wins our heart.

From stylish business moguls, to actresses, musicians, politicians and even the delegates of the 2018 Miss Universe fame who almost stole the show.

1. Ruth Quarshie

2. Haillie Sumney

3. Chris Kata

4. Gloria Sarfo

5. Martha Ankomah

6. Miss Universe Contestants