10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Africa Fashion Week

From Lharley, Sister Derby, Nikki Samonas and others, find out which style influencer's look wowed us the most.

  • Published:
play

Last weekend, 19-21st October, fashion observers and enthusiast converged on the Kempinski Cape Coast Hotel in Accra for the annual Glitz Africa Fashion Week.

It was all couture and ethereal street style at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week which had a lot of celebrities trooping in, in style and many of them killed it, though not all. It looked like what we would label as the 'battle of the style gems'.

We were swoon by the the fashion appearances of these celebrities just like with the aesthetic and stunning apparels that were displayed by the models on the runway.

In a particular order,these are the most fashionable female celebrities we saw at the Glitz Fashion Week.

1. Lharley

 

2. Sandra Ankobiah

#GlitzFashionWeek

3. Nicki Samonas

4. Sister Deborah

 

5. Chris Kata

 

6. Hamamat

 

7. Salma Mumim

 

8. Sefa

 

9. Claudia Lumor

 

10. Tracy Sarkcess

 

What your favorite celebrities wore to the Glitz Fashion Show
10 most beautiful collections we saw at the Glitz Fashion Week
6 Ghanaian celebrities who modelled at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week
DJ Mensah All White party slated for November 2 at SOHO Club
