10 best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Africa Fashion Week

From Lharley, Sister Derby, Nikki Samonas and others, find out which style influencer's look wowed us the most.
It was all couture and ethereal street style at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week which had a lot of celebrities trooping in, in style and many of them killed it, though not all. It looked like what we would label as the 'battle of the style gems'.
We were swoon by the the fashion appearances of these celebrities just like with the aesthetic and stunning apparels that were displayed by the models on the runway.
In a particular order,these are the most fashionable female celebrities we saw at the Glitz Fashion Week.
1. Lharley
2. Sandra Ankobiah
3. Nicki Samonas
4. Sister Deborah
5. Chris Kata
Day 2 #glitzfashionweek I Layered Black on Black n color blocked with pink and purple... thanks to @ewaroyal_style for that headgear. #instapic #lifestyle #live #life #instagood #ootd #motd #igbogirl #gfw18 #instastyle #blackonblack #blackonblacklove #love #real #lifestyle #feel #pinkoctober
6. Hamamat
7. Salma Mumim
8. Sefa
9. Claudia Lumor
10. Tracy Sarkcess