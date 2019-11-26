Area Codes Jam is a non-ticketing entertainment show held in selected communities across the country, bringing quality entertainment to the doorstep of community members.

Strongman was a delight to watch from a great entry to carrying along his fans throughout the performance; Strongman indeed solidified his place as one of the finest rappers in the country, performing his hit songs like ‘Transformer’, ‘Crazy for you’, ‘Mene Woa’, and his new single ‘Obi pe’ among others.

Dopenation also thrilled patrons with energetic performance. Also bursting with energy, they dished out hit songs ‘Zanku’, ‘Eish’ and ‘Naami’.

The female rap god, Eno Barony definitely turned up Kumasi with her sizzling performances.

The community-based entertainment extravaganza, did not only feature top-tier talents but also gave the opportunity for upcoming artists like King Paluta, Akiti Bog3, Genesis, Skonty to also showcase their talents and build their own fan base as they grow into super performers.

On a night that expectations were so high, the thousands who converged at the Jubilee park on Saturday will forever remember the Kwame Scientific host of ‘Shouts on Y’, Kay Official host of ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ (MMRS), Mensa Jnr who also host the Dryve, and Alvin host ‘Y Campus Express’ (YCE) for how they seamlessly coordinated the flow of events as MCs for the night.

Programs Manager for YFM Kumasi, Nathaniel Osei Kuffuor expressed gratitude to his team at YFM, listeners and the artistes for showing so much love to YFM as a brand.

‘’It was great to see massive and excited crowd here today and all I can say is thank you to everyone who made it possible. In fact, it is usually easy to tell after an event who performed better but this year, it will be difficult for me to choose the best performer because the pace of all the acts who mounted the stage to perform at this year’s event was brilliant,” he noted.

“YFM brings music and entertainment from all over the globe closer to you. With diverse on air and on ground shows, you’re guaranteed to find something new with every listen,” he added.

He also appreciated Black Rock Honey Whiskey for throwing its weight behind the Area Codes Jam.

“We at YFM will like to acknowledge Black Rock Honey whiskey for sponsoring the Area Codes Jam this year.”