Speaking at the event, GhKwaku expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event, the honour and the continuous recognition and immense support from people towards his hard work and brand.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and I believe this will encourage a lot of people especially those who aim at developing the society through social media blogging”, he added.

In recent times, the prestigious Millenium Excellence Awards (MEA) has honored the likes of Osei Kwame Despite, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Manasseh Awuni Azure as well as several heads of state among others.

The Millennium Excellence Awards is held every five years to honour the best institutions and individuals in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy for their varied contributions to national development, and it’s under the patronage of the distinguished Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Music Acts such as Pat Thomas and Kwanpa graced the occasion with some wonderful performances on the day.

Isaac Aidoo (Ghkwaku) this year has won Blogger Of the Year at the RTP Awards, National Communications Awards, Youth Excellence Awards as well as the Women's Choice Awards 2020.

Ghkwaku is currently the CEO of Kwaku Media and also the digital promoter at Zylofon media.