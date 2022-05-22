Cannes 2022: Tracey Boakye, Kofi Asamoah, others dazzle on the red-carpet in France

Actress Tracey Boakye looked stunning for her debut appearance at the worlds most revered film festival in France, Cannes. Wearing an Elle Avril voluminous dress.

Kofi Asamoah also did not take it easy with his look. He came out looking dapper in a classic black bespoke tuxedo like a 007 agent. Kofi understood the red carpet culture.

Fred Nuamah also came is with quite an interesting style wearing a white shirt with a black bow-tie and black pants and torched up his style throwing on what seemed like an Agbada on it.

The trio are the only Ghanaians spotted so far at the Cannes Film Festival. This years Cannes festival also featured a tribute to actor Tom Cruise, Whose film Top Gun: Maverick is due to premiere at the festival. The actor won a surprise Palme d'Or award.