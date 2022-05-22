The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival which is currently ongoing in France, did not leave out some of Ghanaian creatives in the movie industry behind as Fred Nuamah, organizer of the Ghana Movie Awards flew with him actress Trace Boakye and Kofi Asamoah to the awards.
Cannes 2022: Tracey Boakye, Kofi Asamoah, others dazzle on the red-carpet in France
This year's Cannes Film Festival also saw some of our talented movie gems like Fred Nuamah, Tracey Boakye, and Kofi Asamoah stun in style on the red-carpet.
Actress Tracey Boakye looked stunning for her debut appearance at the worlds most revered film festival in France, Cannes. Wearing an Elle Avril voluminous dress.
Kofi Asamoah also did not take it easy with his look. He came out looking dapper in a classic black bespoke tuxedo like a 007 agent. Kofi understood the red carpet culture.
Fred Nuamah also came is with quite an interesting style wearing a white shirt with a black bow-tie and black pants and torched up his style throwing on what seemed like an Agbada on it.
The trio are the only Ghanaians spotted so far at the Cannes Film Festival. This years Cannes festival also featured a tribute to actor Tom Cruise, Whose film Top Gun: Maverick is due to premiere at the festival. The actor won a surprise Palme d'Or award.
Cannes Film Festival has return to its full spectator capacity after the last two editions as a precaution on the COVID-19 restrictions in France.
