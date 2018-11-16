Pulse.com.gh logo
Chamber Business Awards 2018 scheduled for November 17

The second Chamber Business Awards is set to take place on November 17, 2018, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Ghana Chamber of Commerce play

Ghana Chamber of Commerce

Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) is the association of businesses and industries across all sectors of private enterprises in Ghana.

It is the representative organ of the business community in Ghana that provides leadership for the growth and protection of the commercial and industrial interest of its members.

The second Chamber Business Awards is set to take place on November 17, 2018, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel at 6:00 pm under the theme: 'EMPOWERING THE PRIVATE SECTOR TO MOVE GHANA BEYOND AID'.

The awards ceremony will have His Royal Highness Nana Otu Serebour II, Omanhene of Juabeng traditional council who doubles as the Chairman of the council of state as its guest of honour.

Earlier this year the association launched the second edition of The Chamber Business Awards aimed at celebrating the finest Ghanaian businesses that have demonstrated excellence in leadership and innovation in contributing to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

It is also aimed at recognizing projects and individual achievements that distinguish their businesses from competitors by producing clear value and compelling results.

The awards ceremony also aspires to congregate and acknowledge the achievements of astute business players of both local and international businesses that promote the business and industry sector in Ghana.

