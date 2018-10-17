Pulse.com.gh logo
DJ Mensah All White party slated for November 2 at SOHO Club

The annual "DJ Mensah All white Party”  since its inception in 2005 has been year after year a party never to miss.

DJ Mensah All White party slated for November 2 at SOHO Club

The Untouchable Dj Mensah as part of his efforts to change the face of nightlife in the country is at it again.

This year’s “Dj Mensah All white party” will blow your mind as it promises to be the best yet.

The event slated for Friday 2nd November will take place at Soho (Marina mall, Airport City).

Top  DJs and celebrity appearance will take over the venue for a memorable “All white experience”.

The event starts from 9 pm till late -- and you do not want to miss this.

"DJ Mensah All White Party” is sponsored by Ciroc with support from My cellphone repairs and Good music.

