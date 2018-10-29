Pulse.com.gh logo
Photos: Edem, Kwesi Arthur, Donzy, Strongman, others rock ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert

The BBnZ Live signed artistes put together a battle concert for the first time in the history of Ghana show business.

Friday, October 26, saw two youngsters make history. Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker made history at the Alliance Française in Accra.

With support from fellow artistes, Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue pulled one of the biggest and best shows of the year thus far.

To bring a battle feel on the night, the supporting artistes were divided into two teams; team Ko-Jo Cue and team Shaker.

There were three rounds where Shaker and Cue came on stage to prove their worth with classic masterpieces from their catalogues.

Twitch, Kofi Mole, Dopenation, Ojo, S3fa, Killmatic, CJ Biggerman, Wan-O, Epixode, Strongman and Quamina MP lit up the stage with some good music in support of Shaker.

Tulenkey, Eddie Kae, Sizz The Truth, Wan O, B4Bonah, Offei, Teephlow, Cabum, Donzy, Kula, A.I, Adomaa and Tibu JRN also came on stage with some stellar performances in support of Ko-Jo Cue.

Magnom, Edem, Gemini and Nana Beynin played natural roles – giving both artistes a great support, illuminating the stage with some hit records from their catalogues.

Overall, it was a night of great showmanship.

