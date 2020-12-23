Taking stage at its all-familiar venue - Alliance Française d'Accra, the intense night saw E.L and his company of artists take center stage to thrill fans.

Just like the five iterations before it, 2020’s edition of the BAR was a star-studded fest, boasting of guest acts like: Lyrical Joe, $pacely, Joey B, Tulenkey, Gyakie, DopeNation, Kev and Grenade, as well as Ayisi.

Performances were stellar, building the fiery ambience now popular with the concert.

Crowning the event with the best from his music arsenal, E.L and this year’s surprise artist, Epixode rocked fans in all grandeur, bringing the eventful night to a resonant stop.

‘’Big love to everyone who showed up at the just ended BAR concert despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been an amazing 6 years of BAR with you, and the feeling never gets old, just better. I want to wish everyone of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, 2021 will be a better one for us all. Stay safe’’, shares E.L.

E.L had a lot going this year - from bringing Azonto to fans again and debuting a trilogy of tapes, Leaks, to closing off the year with his annual BAR concert.

E.L holds 5th BAR concert featuring Joey B, Tulenkey, Gyakie, DopeNation and more

E.L holds 5th BAR concert featuring Joey B, Tulenkey, Gyakie, DopeNation and more

E.L holds 5th BAR concert featuring Joey B, Tulenkey, Gyakie, DopeNation and more

E.L holds 5th BAR concert featuring Joey B, Tulenkey, Gyakie, DopeNation and more

E.L holds 5th BAR concert featuring Joey B, Tulenkey, Gyakie, DopeNation and more

E.L holds 5th BAR concert featuring Joey B, Tulenkey, Gyakie, DopeNation and more