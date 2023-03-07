Embrace Equity: Why the theme for International Women's Day 2023 is very relevant

Pulse Nigeria

There is a difference between equality and equity and most times women do not require equal treatment but equitable treatment, one that factors out their peculiarities e.g. pregnancy, childbirth, menstruation, menopause and even cultural and historical factors.

While a man might not be tasked with the challenges of pregnancy, childbirth and even postpartum care, these are challenges women grapple with and every aspect of society needs to take cognizance of that.

While it’s important for women not to be discriminated against, there must be laws that protect women’s reproductive health, economic and social rights.

"Equity and equality are inherently different concepts. Although similar, they even share the same etymology; the root word they share is aequus, meaning “even” or “fair” or “equal”."

It's important to know and acknowledge the importance of equity.

For instance, if men and women are given the same leave opportunities without counting maternity or paternity leave, there is no equity.