GEA 2018 to honour legends on Sept. 7

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Event Guide Ghana, Kelvin Kenneth, personalities like KOD, KKD, Amakye Dede ,Bola Ray, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Bob Pixel, Asaabea Cropper, DJ Blow, DJ Mensah,+233 bar, Accra City Hotel will receive an honorary awards on September 7, 2018 on the eve of the award at Suzuki CFAO, Airport, Accra for their impactful contribution towards youth development.
In an interview, Kenneth said “the scheme awards recognize personalities who have made remarkable contributions to the Ghanaian events industry over a sustained period under the category dubbed the ‘Lifetime Achievement Awards’, [and] the personalities are decided by the board.”
He added that, “These personalities have immensely contributed to the industry and they deserve this honorary awards. This award is our small way of saying ‘thank you’ for the great roles [you have] played in the industry”
The list of nominees for this year’s scheme, which seeks to award and celebrate indigenous Ghanaian event organizers who set the pace for excellence in event management across the country and beyond, is provided below:
Ghana Comic Awards
Gentleman Expo
Ghana Dance Awards
JD Nightlife Awards
Zongo Fest
Miss Universe Ghana
KtuSrc Awards
Ghana Ceo Summit
Made in Ghana Fair
Forty Under 40 Awards
Lead Series
Pen & Paper Concert
Women in Worship
Best Event Setup
Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
4syte TV Music Video Awards
Ghana Meets Naija
Miss Universe Ghana
Golden Movie Awards
Emy Awards
Glitz Style Awards
Greater Works
Tidal Rave
Rapperholic Concert
Harvest Praise
Ghana Make Up Award
Easter Comedy Show
Rhythms On The Runway
Best Event Company
Echo House
Empire Entertainment
Event Factory
Innovations Events
Ark Event & Management
Think Mahogany
Charterhouse
Tinsell Events
Zylofon Media
Akwaaba Group
Xodus Communications
Best Event Photography
Rob Photography
Swag Of Africa
Augustlive Photography
Teamblackimage
PhylyxAkakpo
Asephua Photo
Yaw Pare
Mantse Studios
Joe Okyere Photography
Ace Photography
Paul Addo Photography
Best Male MC
Abeiku Santana
Bernard Avle
Dkb
Giovani Caleb
Jerry Adjorlolo
KabuteyTheMc
Ogee TheMc
Nathaniel Attoh
Kwame Sefa-Kayi
Yaw Ampofo
Lekzy De Comic
Best Event Sponsor
Adonko Bitters
Betway Ghana
Ghana Breweries
Ghana Oil Company Limited
Kasapreko
Mtn Ghana
Twellium Ghana
Vodafone Ghana
Mcdan Shipping
Joy Daddy Bitters
Biegya Bitters
Coca Cola
Stanbic Bank
Unicef Ghana
Zylofon Cash
Best International Events
GUBA Awards
Dj Kobby’s Annual Black & White Affair
Miss Ghana USA
Miss Ghana UK
Party in The Park
Ghana Entertainment Awards
Ghana Music Awards Uk
Ghana Investment Summit Uk
Best Event Blog
Ameyawdebrah.Com
Cypressghana.Com
Attractivemustapha.Com
Blagogee.Com
Eventlabgh.Com
Pulse.Com.Gh
Swagofafrica.Com
Nkonkonsa.Com
Tmghlive.Com
Zionfelix.Net
Ronny_Is_Everywhere
Ytainment.Com
Ghkwaku.Com
Georgebritton.Com
Nydjlive.Com
Nanakese. Com
Best Csr Event/Activity
Despite Group Blood Donation
KenkeyFor The Needy
Mtn Heroes Of Change
Walk With Lexis
Save a Child Save A Mother Project
Needless For Girls Project
Okyeame Kwame’s Hepatitis B Health Walk
Kwabena KwabenaSave Life Concert
Best Events DJ
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Lord
DJ KCrakk
DJ Nii Ayi Tagoe
DJ Mensah
DJ Andy Dosty
DJ Black
DJ Pho
DJ Mic Smith
Ghana’s Favourite Event
Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Girltalk Concert
Ghana Dj Awards
Ghana Meets Niaja
Rapperholic Concert
Ashiaman to the World Concert
30mints Salla Carnival
VVIPSalla Fest
Adom Praise
AkwaabaUk All Black Annual Party
Decemba 2 Rememba
Bass Awards
Di Asa
JoyfmOldskull Reunion
Tidal Rave
S Concert
John & John Movie Premiere
Shata Wale Salla Concert
Yfm Area Code
Praise Jam
Ghana Tertiary Awards
Best Corporate Event
Ghana Ceos Summit
Forty Under Forty Awards
Social Media Week Accra
Africa Dialogues
Ghana Entre. & Corporate Exe. Awards
Cimg Awards
Airteltigo Xmas Party
Ghana Banking Awards
Women Ceos Summit
Zenith Bank End Of Year Party
MtnHerosOf Change
Garden & Flower Show
Regional Events
Akwambo Music Festival
Central Music Awards
Eastern Regional Media Excellence Awards
Edem Fest
Gadam Nation Concert
GamashieHomowo Bash
Heleh Africa Awards
Kenkey Festival
KtuSrc Awards
Made In T’di Concert
Tamale Fashion Week
TeshieHomowo
Western Music Awards
Best Female Mc
Berla Mundi
Caroline Sampson
Amanda Jessy
Anita Erskine
Joselyn Dumas
Gloria Sarfo
Nana Ama Mcbrown
Regina Van Dei Helvert
Aj Sarpong
Awura Kwansema
Karley Mettle Addo
Naa KlordeyOdonkor
Event of the Year
4syte Music Video Awards
Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Ghana Meets Naija
Roverman Festival Of Plays
Tidal Rave
Rapperholic
Golden Movie Awards
Emy Awards
Glitz Africa Fashion Week
S Concert
Rhythms On The Runway
The main event is slated September 7, 2018.
To vote for your favorite event and personality, simply dial *713*714# across all networks.
The Ghana Events Awards is an annual awards ceremony to honour and celebrate indigenous Ghanaian events organizers who set the pace for excellence in event management across the country.
An initiative of Event Guide Ghana in partnership with Avance Media, the Ministry of Information, Commission on Arts and Culture, the awards are based on the need to promote and highlight organizations and people who create and successfully execute incredible events which meet international standards and have the prospects of becoming models for other future projects.
Ghana Event Awards is powered by EventGuide.