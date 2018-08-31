GEA 2018 to honour legends on Sept. 7

news

The second edition of the Ghana Event Awards (GEA), which unveiled its nominees for this year on Friday, August 17, 2018, at Suzuki CFAO, Airport, Accra, will honour some personalities in the industry.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Event Guide Ghana, Kelvin Kenneth, personalities like KOD, KKD, Amakye Dede ,Bola Ray, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Bob Pixel, Asaabea Cropper, DJ Blow, DJ Mensah,+233 bar, Accra City Hotel will receive an honorary awards on September 7, 2018 on the eve of the award at Suzuki CFAO, Airport, Accra for their impactful contribution towards youth development.

In an interview, Kenneth said “the scheme awards recognize personalities who have made remarkable contributions to the Ghanaian events industry over a sustained period under the category dubbed the ‘Lifetime Achievement Awards’, [and] the personalities are decided by the board.”

He added that, “These personalities have immensely contributed to the industry and they deserve this honorary awards. This award is our small way of saying ‘thank you’ for the great roles [you have] played in the industry”

The list of nominees for this year’s scheme, which seeks to award and celebrate indigenous Ghanaian event organizers who set the pace for excellence in event management across the country and beyond, is provided below:

Best Emerging Event

Ghana Comic Awards

Gentleman Expo

Ghana Dance Awards

JD Nightlife Awards

Zongo Fest

Miss Universe Ghana

KtuSrc Awards

Ghana Ceo Summit

Made in Ghana Fair

Forty Under 40 Awards

Lead Series

Pen & Paper Concert

Women in Worship

Best Event Setup

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

4syte TV Music Video Awards

Ghana Meets Naija

Miss Universe Ghana

Golden Movie Awards

Emy Awards

Glitz Style Awards

Greater Works

Tidal Rave

Rapperholic Concert

Harvest Praise

Ghana Make Up Award

Easter Comedy Show

Rhythms On The Runway

Best Event Company

Echo House

Empire Entertainment

Event Factory

Innovations Events

Ark Event & Management

Think Mahogany

Charterhouse

Tinsell Events

Zylofon Media

Akwaaba Group

Xodus Communications

Best Event Photography

Rob Photography

Swag Of Africa

Augustlive Photography

Teamblackimage

PhylyxAkakpo

Asephua Photo

Yaw Pare

Mantse Studios

Joe Okyere Photography

Ace Photography

Paul Addo Photography

Best Male MC

Abeiku Santana

Bernard Avle

Dkb

Giovani Caleb

Jerry Adjorlolo

KabuteyTheMc

Ogee TheMc

Nathaniel Attoh

Kwame Sefa-Kayi

Yaw Ampofo

Lekzy De Comic

Best Event Sponsor

Adonko Bitters

Betway Ghana

Ghana Breweries

Ghana Oil Company Limited

Kasapreko

Mtn Ghana

Twellium Ghana

Vodafone Ghana

Mcdan Shipping

Joy Daddy Bitters

Biegya Bitters

Coca Cola

Stanbic Bank

Unicef Ghana

Zylofon Cash

Best International Events

GUBA Awards

Dj Kobby’s Annual Black & White Affair

Miss Ghana USA

Miss Ghana UK

Party in The Park

Ghana Entertainment Awards

Ghana Music Awards Uk

Ghana Investment Summit Uk

Best Event Blog

Ameyawdebrah.Com

Cypressghana.Com

Attractivemustapha.Com

Blagogee.Com

Eventlabgh.Com

Pulse.Com.Gh

Swagofafrica.Com

Nkonkonsa.Com

Tmghlive.Com

Zionfelix.Net

Ronny_Is_Everywhere

Ytainment.Com

Ghkwaku.Com

Georgebritton.Com

Nydjlive.Com

Nanakese. Com

Best Csr Event/Activity

Despite Group Blood Donation

KenkeyFor The Needy

Mtn Heroes Of Change

Walk With Lexis

Save a Child Save A Mother Project

Needless For Girls Project

Okyeame Kwame’s Hepatitis B Health Walk

Kwabena KwabenaSave Life Concert

Best Events DJ

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Lord

DJ KCrakk

DJ Nii Ayi Tagoe

DJ Mensah

DJ Andy Dosty

DJ Black

DJ Pho

DJ Mic Smith

Ghana’s Favourite Event

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Girltalk Concert

Ghana Dj Awards

Ghana Meets Niaja

Rapperholic Concert

Ashiaman to the World Concert

30mints Salla Carnival

VVIPSalla Fest

Adom Praise

AkwaabaUk All Black Annual Party

Decemba 2 Rememba

Bass Awards

Di Asa

JoyfmOldskull Reunion

Tidal Rave

S Concert

John & John Movie Premiere

Shata Wale Salla Concert

Yfm Area Code

Praise Jam

Ghana Tertiary Awards

Best Corporate Event

Ghana Ceos Summit

Forty Under Forty Awards

Social Media Week Accra

Africa Dialogues

Ghana Entre. & Corporate Exe. Awards

Cimg Awards

Airteltigo Xmas Party

Ghana Banking Awards

Women Ceos Summit

Zenith Bank End Of Year Party

MtnHerosOf Change

Garden & Flower Show

Regional Events

Akwambo Music Festival

Central Music Awards

Eastern Regional Media Excellence Awards

Edem Fest

Gadam Nation Concert

GamashieHomowo Bash

Heleh Africa Awards

Kenkey Festival

KtuSrc Awards

Made In T’di Concert

Tamale Fashion Week

TeshieHomowo

Western Music Awards

Best Female Mc

Berla Mundi

Caroline Sampson

Amanda Jessy

Anita Erskine

Joselyn Dumas

Gloria Sarfo

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Regina Van Dei Helvert

Aj Sarpong

Awura Kwansema

Karley Mettle Addo

Naa KlordeyOdonkor

Event of the Year

4syte Music Video Awards

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Ghana Meets Naija

Roverman Festival Of Plays

Tidal Rave

Rapperholic

Golden Movie Awards

Emy Awards

Glitz Africa Fashion Week

S Concert

Rhythms On The Runway

The main event is slated September 7, 2018.

To vote for your favorite event and personality, simply dial *713*714# across all networks.

The Ghana Events Awards is an annual awards ceremony to honour and celebrate indigenous Ghanaian events organizers who set the pace for excellence in event management across the country.

An initiative of Event Guide Ghana in partnership with Avance Media, the Ministry of Information, Commission on Arts and Culture, the awards are based on the need to promote and highlight organizations and people who create and successfully execute incredible events which meet international standards and have the prospects of becoming models for other future projects.

Ghana Event Awards is powered by EventGuide.