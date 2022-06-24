GIS Prom '22: Here are all the photos you missed

Ghana International School is located at Cantonment, Accra. The school has students of diverse backgrounds. Although the students are mostly from many countries and cultural orientations, a common factor among them is that they are from the elite class in the society.

Among the students was Goddy, the son of Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly knonwn as Cheddar and the nephew of petroleum and real estate investor, Kwaku Ofosu Bediako.

Goddy was seen wearing a Richard Mille wristwatch which is estimated to cost more than GHC3million.

Although Goddy has caught the attention of the public because of his popular relatives, there were several chic young men and women at the ceremony.

Check out all of the spiffy pictures at GIS’s prom below.

Photos are credited to grahl_photography on Instagram.

