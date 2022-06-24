The photos and videos from the school’s end of year ball organized for the final year students went viral because of their luxurious display.
GIS Prom '22: Here are all the photos you missed
Since Monday, June 21, the pomp that characterized Ghana International School’s prom has been awash on social.
Ghana International School is located at Cantonment, Accra. The school has students of diverse backgrounds. Although the students are mostly from many countries and cultural orientations, a common factor among them is that they are from the elite class in the society.
Among the students was Goddy, the son of Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly knonwn as Cheddar and the nephew of petroleum and real estate investor, Kwaku Ofosu Bediako.
Goddy was seen wearing a Richard Mille wristwatch which is estimated to cost more than GHC3million.
Although Goddy has caught the attention of the public because of his popular relatives, there were several chic young men and women at the ceremony.
Check out all of the spiffy pictures at GIS’s prom below.
Photos are credited to grahl_photography on Instagram.
