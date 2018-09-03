Pulse.com.gh logo
Glo Laffta fest returns to Accra


September 9 Glo Laffta fest returns to Accra on Sunday

The statement assured subscribers of the Glo network of an exciting comedy time

  Published:
play

The biggest comedy show ever in Ghana, the Glo Laffta fest, makes a second showing in Accra on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

On August 12, the first of the five mega events sponsored by the telecommunications company was held at the capacious venue, where several thousands of subscribers were treated to the best of comedy from an international cast of stand-up acts from Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda.

This weekend, eight comedians will be on parade for the enjoyment of Glo subscribers and friends of the brand. Some upcoming acts are also billed to showcase their skills on the big platform being provided by Glo.

READ ALSO: Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Glitz Style Awards

DKB, Khemikal and Foster Romanus will be joined by Basketmouth, Gordons, Dan D Humorous, Senator and Salvador from Uganda. 

Glo Mobile, in a statement, said Sunday’s show would start at 4 p.m. at the Fantasy Dome which hosted the last comical showdown. The statement assured subscribers of the Glo network of an exciting comedy time as the show is set to surpass the best of humour which was on display at the last Laffta fest event of August 12. 

The Uganda born Salvador, who has said he was eager for a return to Accra, urged subscribers to ‘troop to the Dome’ to have a good time.

READ ALSO: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel kick-starts its Kilo for Kindness campaign

The company enjoined those who do not already have a Glo SIM but wished to be part of the show, to visit any Glo shop or approach any of the mobile promotional teams of Glo to purchase a pre-bundled SIM for GHc30 and secure their entry tickets instantly. The SIM already has a 3.2GB Data and anyone could buy it, register and begin to enjoy the best of data from the grandmasters of data.

