The second edition of the prestigious football awards, Ghana Football Awards was held yesterday at the Accra Marriott Hotel to honour great men and women in sports.

Outstanding International and local sportsmen and women, sports journalists, football fans and enthusiasts were entertained by the gorgeous female musician, Cina Soul and Highlife star, Kwaisey Pee wowed fans with his lovely tunes and dances moves.

Among the football players who attended the events were Felix Anan, Wakaso, Derick Boateng, Joseph Esso, Michael Sarpong, Mukarama Abdulai, Fatawu Shafiu, Abdulai Mukarama among others.

Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko, Former Kotoko Coach, C.K Akunnor were also in attendance.

Ghanaian celebrities including Zynnell Zuh, Ama K. Abrebrese, Miss Ghana queens graced the occasion with her beauty and style.

Check out all the photos below: