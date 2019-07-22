The second edition of the prestigious football awards, Ghana Football Awards was held yesterday at the Accra Marriott Hotel to honour great men and women in sports.
Outstanding International and local sportsmen and women, sports journalists, football fans and enthusiasts were entertained by the gorgeous female musician, Cina Soul and Highlife star, Kwaisey Pee wowed fans with his lovely tunes and dances moves.