HIBS Africa: Biggest beauty trade show to take off in Ghana

The event will line up multiple activities like Fashion Shows, Hair Shows, Live Stage Demonstrations, Hair Competitions, The Face of Hair Senta Competition with 20 contestants, Barbering Competition as well as a Business Education activity to help inspire individuals who want to start businesses or hear stories on how others have built sustainable businesses over the period.

Pulse Ghana

HIBS Africa has partnered the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS Africa) to host free business strategy class for all interested attendees. There will be more than 15 classes on skill development, sales, marketing and coaching happening simultaneously each day of the trade show.

With an entry fee of GHs100, attendees will also enjoy massive discounts on all products and services offered at HIBS Africa whilst other vendors are providing their services like barbering, hair styling, manicure/pedicure and others for free alongside a goodie bag for each attendee.

The Keynote Speaker for this year’s event is Mrs. Tara Fela-Adeturoye, Founder of House Tara International and a pioneer in the makeup manufacturing business in Nigeria.

Pulse Ghana

With over 30 stages, HIBS Africa 2022 is a trade show that has a huge element of fun for family and friends looking for an amazing shopping experience whilst basking in the energy of great people and deals; there is also a kids area located inside where you can leave your kids to play whilst you shop and network.

Among the vendors will be top restaurants and beverage companies who will be there to provide food and drinks to the attendees at amazingly low deals.

On Sunday morning of September 25th, there will be a church service from 9am to 11am before show resumes at 11:30am till close time at 8pm.