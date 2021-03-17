  1. Lifestyle
How rich is your soulmate?

Berlinda Entsie
How long are you going to hustle in this life? Take this quiz and let's know how rich your soul mate is. Who knows, your hustling might end soon!

When last were you broke?

This month
Few months ago
Few years ago
Don't remember

How many relationships have you been in?

One
2 to 5
6 to 10
More than 10

What do you look for in a partner?

Good looks
Sexually active
Intelligence
Sense of humour

Where are you staying when you marry?

USA
Canada
Ghana
Nigeria

Pick somewhere to meet your soulmate

Hotel
Library
Conference
Party

Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?

Siblings
Parents
Friends
Church members

Pick your inspiration

Choose your celebrity couple

Who amongst these celebs is spraying cash on you on your wedding?

Your score: You got 'Rich enough'
Your soul mate isn't in the poor category but not the Despite's either. God no go shame you Charley!
Your score: You got 'Extremely rich'
Your soul mate is heavily loaded! Better get ready to be spoilt.
Your score: You got 'Averagely rich'
Your soulmate is on the average side so you might not go on all those your dream vacations but at least you are safe.
Your score: You got 'Not at all'
We’re sorry to break this news to you but the oracle says you should hustle because your soul mate got nothing. Don't continue the poverty lineage, Move!
