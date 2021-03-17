How rich is your soulmate?
How long are you going to hustle in this life? Take this quiz and let's know how rich your soul mate is. Who knows, your hustling might end soon!
When last were you broke?
This month
Few months ago
Few years ago
Don't remember
How many relationships have you been in?
One
2 to 5
6 to 10
More than 10
What do you look for in a partner?
Good looks
Sexually active
Intelligence
Sense of humour
Where are you staying when you marry?
USA
Canada
Ghana
Nigeria
Pick somewhere to meet your soulmate
Hotel
Library
Conference
Party
Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?
Siblings
Parents
Friends
Church members
Pick your inspiration
Choose your celebrity couple
Who amongst these celebs is spraying cash on you on your wedding?
Your soul mate isn't in the poor category but not the Despite's either. God no go shame you Charley!
Share your score:
Your soul mate is heavily loaded! Better get ready to be spoilt.
Share your score:
Your soulmate is on the average side so you might not go on all those your dream vacations but at least you are safe.
Share your score:
We’re sorry to break this news to you but the oracle says you should hustle because your soul mate got nothing. Don't continue the poverty lineage, Move!
Share your score:
