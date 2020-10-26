  1. Lifestyle
How well do you know Accra? Take this quiz and let’s find out

This quiz will show if you really know your way around Accra...

Which of these is closest to the Jubilee House?

37 Military Hospital
Osu Cemetery
Christ The King Church
Christ The King Church Next question

The Buduburam refugee camp is in which region?

Greater Accra region
Central region
Eastern region
Central region Next question

Where is the Electoral Commission’s head office located?

Central Accra
Ridge
Dansoman
Ridge Next question

Where can one find the iconic lighthouse tower?

Chorchor
Korle Gonnor
James Town
James Town Next question

Which of these is also known as ‘bend down boutique’?

Madina market
Zongo market
Kantamanto market
Kantamanto market Next question

Which of these areas have the most rickety cars?

Osu
Ablekuma
Nima
Osu Next question

Which of these is adjacent the National Theatre?

FNB Bank
Movenpick Hotel
Efua Sutherland Children's Park
Efua Sutherland Children's Park Next question
Your score: Average
Are you sure you grew up in Accra? You need to start going out more to know more places.
Your score: Not bad
You have a fair idea of places in Accra. Looks like you dey roam waaa
Your score: Excellent
Wow that was out of the books. Are you the major of Accra? lol
Your score:
