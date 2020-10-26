How well do you know Accra? Take this quiz and let’s find out
This quiz will show if you really know your way around Accra...
Which of these is closest to the Jubilee House?
37 Military Hospital
Osu Cemetery
Christ The King Church
Christ The King Church
The Buduburam refugee camp is in which region?
Greater Accra region
Central region
Eastern region
Central region
Where is the Electoral Commission’s head office located?
Central Accra
Ridge
Dansoman
Ridge
Where can one find the iconic lighthouse tower?
Chorchor
Korle Gonnor
James Town
James Town
Which of these is also known as ‘bend down boutique’?
Madina market
Zongo market
Kantamanto market
Kantamanto market
Which of these areas have the most rickety cars?
Osu
Ablekuma
Nima
Osu
Which of these is adjacent the National Theatre?
FNB Bank
Movenpick Hotel
Efua Sutherland Children's Park
Efua Sutherland Children's Park
Are you sure you grew up in Accra? You need to start going out more to know more places.
Share your score:
You have a fair idea of places in Accra. Looks like you dey roam waaa
Share your score:
Wow that was out of the books. Are you the major of Accra? lol
Share your score:
Share your score:
