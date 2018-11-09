Huawei Ghana launches Huawei Y9

news

Huawei Ghana, Global leader in telecommunication, has successfully launched its flagship device, Huawei Y9.

The launch, which took place at the Tang Palace on Thursday, November 8, 2018 featured raffle draws with three lucky attendees winning brand new Huawei Y9 smartphones. Compu Ghana, Telefonika, Melcom, Franko Trading Enterprise and other business partners were rewarded by Huawei Ghana for their dedicated partnership.

The Huawei Y9 is a 5.93-inch smartphone with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, boasting of a Kirin 710 octa-core processor. Weighing 173g, the Huawei Y9 spots a 4000 mAH battery, which ensures 65 hours of music, 9 video hours as well as up to 52 hours of GSM calls.

According t, Dennis Fixon Laryea, the marketing Manager for Huawei Ghana the Y9 is the first smartphone to feature four Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras as well Wi-Fi bridging, features he claims are rare in the smartphone market.

“This is the first device in the market that has a 6.5 FHD+ display notched screen. It is also the first phone in the market that has 4 AI cameras – 2 at the back, 2 in front. And this is the first device that comes with a Wi-Fi signal bridge where you can bridge your Wi-Fi to other people,” Dennis Laryea said.

He added that the Huawei Y9 is a ‘youthful device’ which gives consumers value for their money since they get a handful of amazing features at an affordable price.

“The Y means Youth or Young, so basically this is a youthful device with very high specs at very affordable price. So we are telling people not to break their bank to get that special-feature phone they want but then you have to use a little of your money to get that special phone you want,” he stated.

The Y9 gets its juice from a hefty 4000 mAh battery and runs on the Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.2. It’s expected to be launched in China as the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus