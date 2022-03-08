International Women's Day 2022: Celebrating our Ghanaian female celebrities

Ghana has been working on the development of women in various fields to bring equality to the country. Women have come a long way and have broken the glass ceiling several times while proving their mettle in many fields. From science and technology to astronomy, politics and sports, women have achieved a benchmark in every profession.

Over the years, women have gained momentum in various fields. And Ghanaian women are no exceptions.

Their equal participation and leadership and public life are essential to achieving a better growing country and younger generations.

Nana Ama McBrown

The actress is a superwoman and we applaud her for her great influence in the entertainment industry.

Jackie Appiah

It's Jackie's simple yet influential life for us. Kudos superwoman.

Naa Ashorkor

Consistently growing and never giving up is a sign of a strong woman. Congratulations!

Nana Aba Anamoah

There couldn't be any better mentor in the media space than you. It's the way you do it for us. Kudos!

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Forever a superwoman. It's your consistency in the media space that we love. Keep shinning superwoman.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is strong and she makes broadcasting envious. Continue being strong.

Berla Mundi

You have risen through the odds. We love your humility too. Keep soaring!

Stacy Amoateng

Stacy is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles. Congratulations!

Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has proven to be one of the best female artists currently. She isn't giving up despite the male domination and we are proud of her.

Nana Akua Addo

Fashion goddess making Ghana proud in the world. Well-done.

Fella Makafui

No criticisms stop Fella Makafui from being the best that she is. Congrats Mrs Frimpong.

Delay

Obviously "the big man in the business." Woman of the Year, we are proud of you.

Cookietee

You keep teaching the youth that learning isn't a crime and we are proud of you.

Doreen Andoh

Journalist numero un, we are enthused by your great work. Congratulations.

Shirley Frimpong Manso

There's no better producer than you, superwoman. Your work is appreciated.