International Women's Day 2022: Celebrating our Ghanaian female celebrities

Berlinda Entsie

These celebrities effortlessly combined the stress of being in the spotlight whilst excelling in their various field of work.

International Women’s Day is celebrated across countries, around the world today. The day is about recognising women’s achievement and their contribution to society. People express their gratitude to the women around them in various ways, by either giving them a gift or writing a note for them.

Ghana has been working on the development of women in various fields to bring equality to the country. Women have come a long way and have broken the glass ceiling several times while proving their mettle in many fields. From science and technology to astronomy, politics and sports, women have achieved a benchmark in every profession.

Over the years, women have gained momentum in various fields. And Ghanaian women are no exceptions.

Their equal participation and leadership and public life are essential to achieving a better growing country and younger generations.

  • Nana Ama McBrown

The actress is a superwoman and we applaud her for her great influence in the entertainment industry.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana
  • Jackie Appiah

It's Jackie's simple yet influential life for us. Kudos superwoman.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana
  • Naa Ashorkor

Consistently growing and never giving up is a sign of a strong woman. Congratulations!

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana
  • Nana Aba Anamoah

There couldn't be any better mentor in the media space than you. It's the way you do it for us. Kudos!

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana
  • Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Forever a superwoman. It's your consistency in the media space that we love. Keep shinning superwoman.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti
Oheneyere Gifty Anti ece-auto-gen
  • Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is strong and she makes broadcasting envious. Continue being strong.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
  • Berla Mundi

You have risen through the odds. We love your humility too. Keep soaring!

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
  • Stacy Amoateng

Stacy is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles. Congratulations!

Stacy Amoateng
Stacy Amoateng Pulse Ghana
  • Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has proven to be one of the best female artists currently. She isn't giving up despite the male domination and we are proud of her.

Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton Pulse Ghana
  • Nana Akua Addo

Fashion goddess making Ghana proud in the world. Well-done.

Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana
  • Fella Makafui

No criticisms stop Fella Makafui from being the best that she is. Congrats Mrs Frimpong.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
  • Delay

Obviously "the big man in the business." Woman of the Year, we are proud of you.

Delay
Delay Pulse Ghana
  • Cookietee

You keep teaching the youth that learning isn't a crime and we are proud of you.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana
  • Doreen Andoh

Journalist numero un, we are enthused by your great work. Congratulations.

Doreen Andoh
Doreen Andoh Pulse Ghana
  • Shirley Frimpong Manso

There's no better producer than you, superwoman. Your work is appreciated.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Shirley Frimpong-Manso Pulse Ghana

