International Women’s Day is celebrated across countries, around the world today. The day is about recognising women’s achievement and their contribution to society. People express their gratitude to the women around them in various ways, by either giving them a gift or writing a note for them.
International Women's Day 2022: Celebrating our Ghanaian female celebrities
These celebrities effortlessly combined the stress of being in the spotlight whilst excelling in their various field of work.
Ghana has been working on the development of women in various fields to bring equality to the country. Women have come a long way and have broken the glass ceiling several times while proving their mettle in many fields. From science and technology to astronomy, politics and sports, women have achieved a benchmark in every profession.
Over the years, women have gained momentum in various fields. And Ghanaian women are no exceptions.
Their equal participation and leadership and public life are essential to achieving a better growing country and younger generations.
- Nana Ama McBrown
The actress is a superwoman and we applaud her for her great influence in the entertainment industry.
- Jackie Appiah
It's Jackie's simple yet influential life for us. Kudos superwoman.
- Naa Ashorkor
Consistently growing and never giving up is a sign of a strong woman. Congratulations!
- Nana Aba Anamoah
There couldn't be any better mentor in the media space than you. It's the way you do it for us. Kudos!
- Oheneyere Gifty Anti
Forever a superwoman. It's your consistency in the media space that we love. Keep shinning superwoman.
- Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa is strong and she makes broadcasting envious. Continue being strong.
- Berla Mundi
You have risen through the odds. We love your humility too. Keep soaring!
- Stacy Amoateng
Stacy is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles. Congratulations!
- Diana Hamilton
Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has proven to be one of the best female artists currently. She isn't giving up despite the male domination and we are proud of her.
- Nana Akua Addo
Fashion goddess making Ghana proud in the world. Well-done.
- Fella Makafui
No criticisms stop Fella Makafui from being the best that she is. Congrats Mrs Frimpong.
- Delay
Obviously "the big man in the business." Woman of the Year, we are proud of you.
- Cookietee
You keep teaching the youth that learning isn't a crime and we are proud of you.
- Doreen Andoh
Journalist numero un, we are enthused by your great work. Congratulations.
- Shirley Frimpong Manso
There's no better producer than you, superwoman. Your work is appreciated.
